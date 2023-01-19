More Galaxy S23 series promotional images appear online in a new leak
*Header image – Galaxy S23 renders by PhoneArena.
If you've been following the leaks in the past few weeks (or a month), you're probably aware that we now know almost everything there is to know about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. A new leak by Twitter tipster SnoopyTech reveals some more marketing images of the Galaxy S23 phones, showcasing the phones in more lifestyle shots for your viewing pleasure. Let's check those out!
More Galaxy S23 marketing images leak
There are in all six images that the leaker published. Some of them are already known from previous leaks, including the picture showcasing the Botanic Green color of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (we're about 98% sure about the name of the color option, so do keep that in mind).
So, let's look at the images:
Most of these promotional materials are underlining specific Galaxy S23 Ultra features. Basically, these are meant to showcase select features which should make the phone appeal to potential buyers. For one, we see the Galaxy S23 Ultra filming a clip in a rock concert setting: it's dark, and the lighting conditions aren't ideal but still, the Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to be rocking it (no pun intended!).
This image in particular manages to corroborate what earlier leaks had suggested and what Samsung itself has shared with the new 200MP sensor announcement: we might very well see some notable improvements in low-light photography and cinematic sharp videos with the S23 Ultra. We know the Ultra's improved ISOCELL HP2 sensor should be able to deliver on that promise, and we can't wait to actually get to test it.
Another S23 Ultra promo image showcases the Galaxy ecosystem showing the phone alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.
The leak also contains an image of the Galaxy S23 Plus in pink color (Misty Lilac, or however this color ends up being named), together with the Watch 5 and the Buds 2 Pro. Then we have the S23 in Cotton Flower (a beige color) with the Watch 5 again.
This leak doesn't really show us something that we didn't know already, and this is to be expected given the fact mostly everything about the upcoming hot phones is already known. However, it's always interesting to see the next hottest phones in different scenarios ahead of when Samsung intended for those to be seen.
Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus, and S23 expectations: almost everything has leaked so far
Leaks about the first big phone unveiling of 2023 have been circulating the internet for weeks, even months. Thanks to many of those leaks, we've heard and seen many things about the Galaxy S23 lineup and we can't be more excited. Let's briefly recap what we've already heard, just so you can picture in your head what's coming.
The three phones from Samsung's 2023 flagship lineup are expected to be officially unveiled on February 1. As usual, Samsung will be holding an Unpacked event to show these new babies to the world. So far, we've had the S23 Ultra spec sheet leak, the S23 and the Plus also got the same treatment, and many renders and official images have graced the internet.
Recently, we've also heard the phones will come with a new, over-clocked version of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will actually be made only for Galaxy phones. Results for it have been a bit mystifying (some Geekbench leaks earlier suggested it may be throttling which was then later debunked).
We've heard the good news about the pricing of the three phones in the U.S. And let's not forget the new Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP camera. The camera itself was officially revealed by Samsung, hyping all interested in mobile photography. All in all, things are looking really good and we can't wait to see these phones in real life.
