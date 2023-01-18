Galaxy S23 custom Qualcomm chip has got Samsung written all over it

Not all Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips are created equal









The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has also been made by TSMC and reviews so far have been promising. We have been hearing for a long time that Samsung may use an overclocked version of the chip for its Galaxy S23 phones and a couple of leaks had suggested that this version of the SoC would be manufactured by Samsung.

Samsung will have its cake and eat it too





As you may already know, Samsung doesn't just make mobiles, it also makes a host of other things including sensors, memory chips, and processors, and also has a foundry business. Exynos chips were doubly profitable for the South Korean giant as it not only got to design the chip but also manufactured them so the company money stayed within the company. A customized chip theoretically also allowed for a more tailor-made experience.





By opting to not go for an Exynos chip, Samsung has shown that it listens to its customers, but it hasn't exactly settled for an off-the-shelf solution.





9to5Google reports that the Galaxy S23 series will be underpinned by a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 dubbed the 'Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy'. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip features an Arm Cortex X3 prime core running at 3.2 GHz. Samsung's custom version increases the clock speed to 3.36GHz





Other specs are believed to be largely the same as those of the regular 8 Gen 2 but the chip will probably be manufactured by Samsung and not TSMC.





Late last year, it was reported that Samsung's foundry unit solicited the services of American semiconductor company Silicon Frontline to conduct an audit and help it improve operations. So, thermal issues may have been taken care of.





The Galaxy S23 is also expected to have a cooling system that's more than twice as good as the one on the S22 and so even if thermal issues crop up, throttling won't be required or so say rumors.





Leaked benchmark results indicate that the Galaxy S23 will be 36 percent faster than the Galaxy S22. Hopefully, thermals will be kept in check, otherwise, Samsung will end up infuriating US and Chinese customers, who are accustomed to getting an untampered-with version of Qualcomm's flagship chip. Leaked benchmark results indicate that the Galaxy S23 will be 36 percent faster than the Galaxy S22. Hopefully, thermals will be kept in check, otherwise, Samsung will end up infuriating US and Chinese customers, who are accustomed to getting an untampered-with version of Qualcomm's flagship chip.





Reserve your Galaxy S23 today



