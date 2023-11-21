Irresistible new Amazon deal slashes $600 off Surface Pro 9's list price with i7 power





Like the after the start of Amazon's extended Like the Motorola ThinkPhone yesterday and presumably many other tech products later this week, Microsoft's gigantic Surface Pro 9 powerhouse appears to have gotten cheaper in at least one performance-oriented configurationthe start of Amazon's extended Black Friday 2023 festivities.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite Color $601 off (38%) $999 $1599 99 Buy at Amazon











Instead, what you're looking at here right now is a Core i7 configuration with 16 gigs of memory and "only" 256 gigs of speedy solid-state storage at $600 under a regular price of $1,599.99. That's obviously not the most impressive Surface Pro 9 unit you can currently buy and it doesn't include a keyboard or stylus, but it's certainly affordable enough to crush all of Apple's best iPads in terms of value for money at the time of this writing.





For this newly reduced price of this decidedly remarkable Surface Pro 9 model, all you can get as we write this is a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM or a smaller 11-inch Apple M2 beast capable of accomodating twice as much data internally.





While we have no intention whatsoever to start a classic and endless Windows vs iPadOS or Apple M2 vs Intel Core i7 debate, it's pretty clear that the Surface Pro 9 is a portable productivity machine like no other and its list of flaws and disadvantages at these types of discounts is essentially nonexistent.

Remember the good old days when Black Friday was, well, just one day of unbeatable deals on everything you could possibly need to have a holly jolly Christmas? Said deals are now coming as a steady stream over extended periods of time around Thanksgiving (and well ahead of Turkey Day), creating more space for informed buying decisions... and buyer's remorse.