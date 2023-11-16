This state-of-the-art Microsoft Surface Pro 9 model is on sale at a wild $800 Black Friday discount
If you've been following our website for the last couple of weeks, you may have already seen a number of early Black Friday deals on some of the most popular smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds out there that could be described as incredibly attractive or even mind-blowing.
But as we approach the year's busiest shopping day, major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are pushing the envelope further and further in their efforts to get all your money... while also saving you a lot of money. One of the most outlandish (in a good way) holiday promotions available right now slashes $800 off the $2,599.99 list price of a top-of-the-line Surface Pro 9 configuration, which is simply unbelievable.
No one could have ever prepared you for such a discount even after the recent flood of amazing bargains and crazy steals from the two aforementioned retailers... unless, of course, you happened to catch Amazon's top Surface Pro 9 Prime Day deal last month.
That bonkers short-lived offer is back with a bang (sans Prime requirements) today, and something tells us it will last a little longer this time around. As such, you don't have to hurry and decide right away if you need a kidney more than this Surface Pro 9 variant or the other way around.
That's because you'll still have to spend a small fortune on undoubtedly the best Windows tablet in the world with an insane 32 gigs of memory on deck and a zippy 1TB solid-state drive, as well as an ultra-high-end Intel Core i7 processor inside.
While most "regular" users probably don't need all that RAM and storage space, those who badly want to own an ultraportable computing machine with such incredibly sophisticated components are looking at an amazing opportunity to save... more than the typical price of an iPad Air (2022) here.
That's right, you can use your savings from this extraordinary Black Friday 2023 deal to get one of the best tablets out there or perhaps something like Google's deeply discounted Pixel 8 Pro handset for a loved one this Christmas. That's how bananas this price cut is!
