Lenovo's extra-durable and super-secure Motorola ThinkPhone is getting cheaper and cheaper
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While the advantages of an extended Black Friday season running for a whole week (or even more) are pretty obvious, giving everyone the flexibility and freedom to shop for the holidays at their leisure and on their own time, one possible disadvantage is becoming quite clear today as well.
Marked down by a whopping $250 from a $699.99 list price just before this past weekend, the one-of-a-kind Motorola ThinkPhone is now on sale at an even heftier discount of 300 bucks. That's definitely a good thing for bargain hunters who haven't been quick to jump at the first big money-saving opportunity of this holiday season, but if you claimed Amazon's previous deal, we expect some serious buyer's remorse to hit you in about five seconds.
At an incredible $300 less than usual, the ThinkPhone is naturally more attractive than ever before, shining in two major departments with a mobile security toolset like no other and an aramid fiber construction marketed as "stronger and lighter than steel."
Technically manufactured by Lenovo, the water, dust, dirt, extreme temperature, and shock-resistant 6.6-inch handset is actually not sold by its makers at the lowest possible price right now. Instead, you can score the aforementioned $300 discount either from Amazon or Motorola's official US e-store with no special requirements and no strings attached.
The first-ever Lenovo ThinkPhone (or Motorola ThinkPhone by Lenovo) is not all about its ThinkShield security functionality and unusually robust design, mind you, also packing a decidedly powerful (albeit not latest-gen) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and more than respectable 8GB RAM.
Then you have an equally generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, an exquisitely smooth 144Hz P-OLED display, two reasonably capable rear-facing cameras (as well as a third one that's largely useless), and an undeniably hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging technology. The ThinkPhone even includes a 68-watt power brick in the box at its freshly reduced price, looking quite possibly like the absolute best budget 5G phone available before Thanksgiving.
