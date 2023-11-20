Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Amazing Black Friday deals on phones are here!
Save big on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and Motorola devices now.

Lenovo's extra-durable and super-secure Motorola ThinkPhone is getting cheaper and cheaper

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo's extra-durable and super-secure Motorola ThinkPhone is getting cheaper and cheaper
While the advantages of an extended Black Friday season running for a whole week (or even more) are pretty obvious, giving everyone the flexibility and freedom to shop for the holidays at their leisure and on their own time, one possible disadvantage is becoming quite clear today as well.

Marked down by a whopping $250 from a $699.99 list price just before this past weekend, the one-of-a-kind Motorola ThinkPhone is now on sale at an even heftier discount of 300 bucks. That's definitely a good thing for bargain hunters who haven't been quick to jump at the first big money-saving opportunity of this holiday season, but if you claimed Amazon's previous deal, we expect some serious buyer's remorse to hit you in about five seconds.

Motorola ThinkPhone

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola ThinkPhone

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

At an incredible $300 less than usual, the ThinkPhone is naturally more attractive than ever before, shining in two major departments with a mobile security toolset like no other and an aramid fiber construction marketed as "stronger and lighter than steel."

Technically manufactured by Lenovo, the water, dust, dirt, extreme temperature, and shock-resistant 6.6-inch handset is actually not sold by its makers at the lowest possible price right now. Instead, you can score the aforementioned $300 discount either from Amazon or Motorola's official US e-store with no special requirements and no strings attached.

The first-ever Lenovo ThinkPhone (or Motorola ThinkPhone by Lenovo) is not all about its ThinkShield security functionality and unusually robust design, mind you, also packing a decidedly powerful (albeit not latest-gen) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and more than respectable 8GB RAM.

Then you have an equally generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, an exquisitely smooth 144Hz P-OLED display, two reasonably capable rear-facing cameras (as well as a third one that's largely useless), and an undeniably hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging technology. The ThinkPhone even includes a 68-watt power brick in the box at its freshly reduced price, looking quite possibly like the absolute best budget 5G phone available before Thanksgiving.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel 8a dummy unit smiles for the camera showing off subtle changes
Pixel 8a dummy unit smiles for the camera showing off subtle changes
Apple stops advertising on "X" again
Apple stops advertising on "X" again
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten by knocking unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $298.99
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten by knocking unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $298.99
Apple wants more control over some of the components it uses on iPhone and other devices
Apple wants more control over some of the components it uses on iPhone and other devices
Apple iPad 9 is astonishingly affordable for the first time
Apple iPad 9 is astonishingly affordable for the first time
Amazon deal lets you snag Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a charming price
Amazon deal lets you snag Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a charming price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless