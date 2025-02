The best Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal of 2025 so far will save you a whopping $400 with 1TB storage

The latest Surface Pro 11 deal, however, is a lot better than average, slashing an incredibly deep 400 bucks off the admittedly excessive $1,699.99 list price of a state-of-the-art variant with 16GB RAM and a speedy 1TB solid-state drive.

Microsoft Surface Pro $1299 99 $1699 99 $400 off (24%) 11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options Buy at BestBuy





As you can imagine, your $1,299.99 will not be enough to buy you a productivity-enhancing keyboard as well, which doesn't make this value proposition any less impressive when you consider all the other ultra-high-end specs and features of Microsoft's newest iPad Pro-rivaling Surface Pro.





We're talking an absolutely stunning 13-inch OLED PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and razor-thin bezels, as well as a super-powerful 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, two handy USB-C ports, a set of remarkably loud and crisp 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a large enough battery to guarantee around 14 hours of endurance between blazing fast charges.



On top of everything else, the Surface Pro (11th Edition) also happens to be a total looker, with its robust anodized aluminum case being available in four different colors (including the very eye-catching Sapphire and Dune hues) at the same massively reduced price and the stellar aforementioned battery life amazingly pulled off in combination with a reasonably thin profile.





Released just last summer, Microsoft's eleventh-gen Surface Pro powerhouse has somewhat surprisingly scored bigger discounts than $400 on a few different occasions a few months back . But with Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 still a long way off, there are obviously no guarantees such spectacular deals will return (let alone get better) anytime soon.





for a little less than that... if you hurry. Ergo, you may not want to miss this year's best Surface Pro 11 money-saving opportunity to date, especially if you take into account what Microsoft's competition currently offers for $1,299.99. That's barely enough to buy you Apple's latest 13-inch iPad Pro edition with 256GB storage, while Samsung will give you a 512GB variant of the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for a little less than that... if you hurry.

This may sound hard to believe, but one of the undeniably best tablets out there is also one of the most frequently discounted products in its category, very often selling for $100, $200, or $300 less than usual in various models and configurations at major US retailers like Best Buy.