The best Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal of 2025 so far will save you a whopping $400 with 1TB storage





The latest Surface Pro 11 deal, however, is a lot better than average, slashing an incredibly deep 400 bucks off the admittedly excessive $1,699.99 list price of a state-of-the-art variant with 16GB RAM and a speedy 1TB solid-state drive.

As you can imagine, your $1,299.99 will not be enough to buy you a productivity-enhancing keyboard as well, which doesn't make this value proposition any less impressive when you consider all the other ultra-high-end specs and features of Microsoft's newest iPad Pro-rivaling Surface Pro.





We're talking an absolutely stunning 13-inch OLED PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and razor-thin bezels, as well as a super-powerful 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, two handy USB-C ports, a set of remarkably loud and crisp 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a large enough battery to guarantee around 14 hours of endurance between blazing fast charges.

On top of everything else, the Surface Pro (11th Edition) also happens to be a total looker, with its robust anodized aluminum case being available in four different colors (including the very eye-catching Sapphire and Dune hues) at the same massively reduced price and the stellar aforementioned battery life amazingly pulled off in combination with a reasonably thin profile.









for a little less than that... if you hurry. Ergo, you may not want to miss this year's best Surface Pro 11 money-saving opportunity to date, especially if you take into account what Microsoft's competition currently offers for $1,299.99. That's barely enough to buy you Apple's latest 13-inch iPad Pro edition with 256GB storage, while Samsung will give you a 512GB variant of the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for a little less than that... if you hurry.