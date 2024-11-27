You can now save more than $450 on a state-of-the-art Surface Pro 11 with 32GB RAM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We've all marvelled at how much memory many high-end smartphones pack these days and how some of them are able to match or even eclipse a lot of popular laptops on the market in 2024 in that department, but that's very obviously not true when you consider something like the top-of-the-line Surface Pro 11 configuration currently available at a massive $456.86 discount on Amazon.
This is a version of the latest addition to Microsoft's successful 2-in-1 Windows computer family that comes with no less than 32GB RAM and a super-speedy and generous 1TB SSD, and normally, you'd spend a whopping $2,099.99... without receiving a productivity-maximizing keyboard of any sort.
That means you're still not looking at a conventionally affordable tablet here, but this enhanced Black Friday 2024 deal is clearly unprecedented, possibly impossible to beat at any point in the near (or distant) future, and incredibly hard to turn down for Windows power users who like to take their work with them wherever, whenever, and at any cost.
Of course, the 11th Gen Surface Pro is an amazing mobile entertainment machine as well, being able to play your favorite Netflix content at 2880 x 1920 pixel resolution on an outstandingly sharp and smooth 13-inch OLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate support while packing super-powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology too.
Speaking of power, this ultra-premium Surface Pro (2024) variant on sale at a lower-than-ever price also comes with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor under its hood, not to mention a large enough battery to keep the OLED panel going for as much as 14 hours of uninterrupted video playback between charges.
Is this the absolute best tablet money can buy this holiday season? Let me put it this way: I write about these types of gadgets all day, every day, and it's hard for me to think of a better one right now. For that reason, you're probably also looking at one of the greatest Black Friday tablet deals available today, and I really don't see how Amazon (or any other major US retailer) could be able to offer a bigger discount anytime soon.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
27 Nov, 2024You can now save more than $450 on a state-of-the-art Surface Pro 11 with 32GB RAM
25 Nov, 2024Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
14 Oct, 2024Extraordinary new Best Buy deal slashes $500 off Microsoft's extraordinary new Surface Pro
27 Sep, 2024Save up to $300 with the best Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal yet!
23 Sep, 2024Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: