The buffed-up Surface Pro 11 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is $330 off at Amazon

Windows tablet fans, don’t miss your chance to save $330 on the premium Surface Pro 11 at Amazon.

Surface Pro 11 tablets in different colors showcase differently adjusted kickstands.
Microsoft's Surface tablets are never cheap, but when Amazon drops a nice discount, it's worth paying attention. Right now, for example, the Surface Pro 11 with a Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage is going for a whopping 28% off.

Save $330 on the Surface Pro 11 in Sapphire

$330 off (28%)
Right now, the premium Surface Pro 11 with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Snapdragon X Plus chip is available for a whopping $330 off its original price at Amazon. That brings it to a much more attractive price. The bargain is exclusive to the model in Sapphire with an LCD display.
Buy at Amazon

That brings its ~$1,200 regular price down to about $870 — an undeniably tempting offer. Oh, we should also point out this is the LCD model, not the pricier version with an OLED screen.

Sure, the tablet isn't exactly budget-friendly even at $330 off, but hey, you can't see such steep discounts every day. The last promo we spotted on this particular variant capped at $300 (and went live over a month ago).

So, if you're looking for a premium Surface experience at a more decent price, consider this sale. And remember — the bargain is exclusive to the model in Sapphire.

With an iconic built-in kickstand and sleek, premium design, the Surface Pro 11 offers great versatility for hands-free use. It also packs serious horsepower with its Snapdragon X Plus chip, delivering plenty of multitasking potential. That said, the X Elite-powered models push things even further. So, if you're after top-tier performance, extending your budget might be worth it.

Other standout features include a vivid 13-inch PixelSense display with a 120Hz refresh rate and multiple Copilot+ PC features, such as real-time translations, image generation from text prompts, and more. Factor in the 14-hour battery life and two USB-C ports for quick data transfer and charging on the go, and you've got a solid laptop replacement.

Ultimately, this iPad Pro M4 alternative for Windows lovers checks a lot of boxes. Sure, it's pricey, but you can now save a rare $330 with Amazon's generous discount. Hurry up and get the Surface Pro 11 for $330 off before the promo goes poof.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
