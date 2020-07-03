Microsoft's Panay shows off the dual-screened Surface Duo in a new picture
Microsoft's Chief Product Officer Panos Panay is once again showing off a picture of the dual-screened Surface Duo productivity device. The photo was originally shared with Microsoft employee John Wiese on Twitter after the latter disseminated a tweet that read, "Watched the @surface Duo launch video again this morning while preparing for a meeting....still get chills, and super excited! Can't wait!!!" Back in April Panay posted on Instagram a photo he took using the device.
Similar to Samsung's App Pair, the Surface Duo will have a feature called App Group that will allow the user to load a pair of apps on the dual-screens with just one tap. For example, if someone often loads the CNBC app and the calculator app together to compute his profits, App Group will allow this combo to be preset so that one tap will bring up both apps, one on each screen.
The photo of Panay holding the Duo also displays what might be a case for the product with thick rubber edges that round off the edges. It is important to note that the Surface Duo is not a foldable phone like the Galaxy Fold is. It is a dual-screen device but still delivers many of the same capabilities that a foldable phone has. Google has been working with Microsoft in order to optimize Android for the device.