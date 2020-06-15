Microsoft's Surface Duo may be launched as soon as next month
I'm told Microsoft wants to launch Surface Duo before the Galaxy Fold 2 is announced. So, before August 5th? We're getting close. Assuming plans don't change, Surface Duo should start shipping in less than 2 months.— Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) June 12, 2020
According to Bowden, Microsoft wants to launch the Surface Duo before Samsung announces its Galaxy Fold 2 folding smartphone. The Fold 2 itself is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and a 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip on August 5th. This would suggest that Microsoft is likely going to launch its first Android smartphone, the Surface Duo, sometime in July. If so, we should expect an announcement soon.
As previously mentioned, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, which is to feature a 7.7-inch foldable main display, Microsoft's Surface Duo will sport two 5.6-inch 1350 x 1800 screens held together by a small hinge. The Duo is also a productivity-focused phone, as Microsoft has shown several times before, in addition to marketing it as the Android device that will "reimagine productivity on the go."