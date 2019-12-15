Microsoft's Surface Duo and Neo might sport a multi-spectral camera
Have you already forgotten about Microsoft's dual-screened phone and tablet? Unveiled only two and a half months ago, the Surface Duo is Redmond's long-awaited Surface phone powered by Android. And the company certainly left enough bread crumbs for everyone to follow over the last couple of years. The two screens can be used as one larger display, or both can run independently of each other for multitasking purposes. And if Microsoft uses technology it previously patented, the 360-degree hinge will register the position of the two screens and change the UI accordingly. For example, in laptop mode, the Duo would be opened like a clamshell device. The screen on top would act as a laptop screen while the other screen on the bottom would be a virtual QWERTY keyboard.
The Surface Duo and Neo are dual-screen devices, not foldables
We should point out that both the Surface Duo and Surface Neo are not foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Fold or the Motorola razr. The Duo is similar to the ZTE Axon M in that regard, and there will be a viewable separation between the two screens. Microsoft is touting the device as a productivity tool and there could be quite a few changes made before it and the Neo are officially launched next year. Also, keep in mind that there is no guarantee that either device will feature a multi-spectral camera. Companies like Microsoft often file patent applications for new technologies that never end up used in a product.
The Surface Duo will be Microsoft's first Android phone. The company owns several patents that allow it to collect royalties on the sale of Android handsets. These patents allow for faster loading of web pages without images and cover the technology that keeps mobile apps up to date about the device they are installed on. And Microsoft has a patent covering the Exchange ActiveSync protocol that allows users to sync calendars, email, and documents from their desktop to mobile.
Microsoft's own Windows Phone 10 lost support from Microsoft just last week, on December 10th. While those of you still using a Windows Phone 10 handset will still be able to use it, there will be no more updates from Microsoft. Additionally, users will not be able to back up their phones.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):