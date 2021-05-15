Crazy new deal knocks the Microsoft Surface Duo down to a 'normal' mid-range phone price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That inevitably led to some decidedly unflattering comparisons for Microsoft's rookie dual-screen handset effort, but while this is definitely not the world's most refined foldable device (or indeed among the best smartphones money can buy right now), its price point is surely low enough all of a sudden that it might warrant a second chance.
That's right, the Surface Duo is already cheaper than it was just a few days ago, and exactly like Buydig, Woot can hook you up with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit backed by a full 1-year Microsoft warranty... if you hurry.
In other words, this isn't that big of an inconvenience, and if 128 gigs of internal storage space is not enough to satisfy your digital hoarding needs, you can always opt for a 256GB variant at $669.99 instead of an arguably excessive $1,500 list price.
Basically, the Microsoft Surface Duo is priced like a "normal" upper mid-range phone today (and today only) while offering a heck of a lot more flexibility and screen real estate.
We're talking a grand total of 8.1 inches of AMOLED goodness, split in half by a state-of-the-art hinge that allows you to use this bad boy in a variety of positions and for a variety of tasks, with a big focus on easier than ever multitasking.