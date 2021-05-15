Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Android Microsoft Deals

Crazy new deal knocks the Microsoft Surface Duo down to a 'normal' mid-range phone price

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 15, 2021, 10:02 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Crazy new deal knocks the Microsoft Surface Duo down to a 'normal' mid-range phone price
Unveiled (or rather teased) for the first time all the way back in 2019, the groundbreaking Surface Duo went on sale at long last at around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. 

That inevitably led to some decidedly unflattering comparisons for Microsoft's rookie dual-screen handset effort, but while this is definitely not the world's most refined foldable device (or indeed among the best smartphones money can buy right now), its price point is surely low enough all of a sudden that it might warrant a second chance.

If you (understandably) scoffed at the original $1,400 starting price of the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a single camera in tow and no 5G support, you may want to reconsider its value at a measly $599.99 and up.

That's right, the Surface Duo is already cheaper than it was just a few days ago, and exactly like Buydig, Woot can hook you up with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit backed by a full 1-year Microsoft warranty... if you hurry.

The key difference between the two deals is that you need to settle for AT&T-locked devices this time around rather than getting the freedom to activate the deeply discounted Surface Duo on your carrier of choice... between AT&T and T-Mobile.

In other words, this isn't that big of an inconvenience, and if 128 gigs of internal storage space is not enough to satisfy your digital hoarding needs, you can always opt for a 256GB variant at $669.99 instead of an arguably excessive $1,500 list price.

Basically, the Microsoft Surface Duo is priced like a "normal" upper mid-range phone today (and today only) while offering a heck of a lot more flexibility and screen real estate.

We're talking a grand total of 8.1 inches of AMOLED goodness, split in half by a state-of-the-art hinge that allows you to use this bad boy in a variety of positions and for a variety of tasks, with a big focus on easier than ever multitasking.

Related phones

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
55%off $670 Special Woot 57%off $600 Special Woot $400off $1100 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Hot phones

