Crazy new deal knocks the Microsoft Surface Duo down to a 'normal' mid-range phone price

If you (understandably) scoffed at the original $1,400 starting price of the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a single camera in tow and no 5G support, you may want to reconsider its value at a measly $599.99 and up.









The key difference between the two deals is that you need to settle for AT&T-locked devices this time around rather than getting the freedom to activate the deeply discounted Surface Duo on your carrier of choice... between AT&T and T-Mobile.





In other words, this isn't that big of an inconvenience, and if 128 gigs of internal storage space is not enough to satisfy your digital hoarding needs, you can always opt for a 256GB variant at $669.99 instead of an arguably excessive $1,500 list price.





Basically, the Microsoft Surface Duo is priced like a "normal" upper mid-range phone today (and today only) while offering a heck of a lot more flexibility and screen real estate.





We're talking a grand total of 8.1 inches of AMOLED goodness, split in half by a state-of-the-art hinge that allows you to use this bad boy in a variety of positions and for a variety of tasks, with a big focus on easier than ever multitasking.



