Microsoft

Get a Microsoft Surface Duo deal at Best Buy, and do your own hands-on before launch

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 27, 2020, 3:03 AM

With the upcoming Surface Duo, Microsoft is seemingly playing both Android camps - it simultaneously deepened integration with its software and services on the phones of the world's largest maker Samsung, and is prepping to release its own Android handset.

Say what you will about the specs and concept of the Surface Duo, but since it is made by Microsoft, it is bound to generate an abundance of interest, and the company is preempting it by bringing Duo units at Best Buy and AT&T stores for hands-on experiences by potential buyers. 

Not all of AT&T and Best Buy's retail locations will get Microsoft Duo units for you to play with, of course, but a lot will, and both sellers will have the wacky device on hand starting August 28.

Microsoft Surface Duo deal at Best Buy


To top it all off, Best Buy is now offering a $100 discount to potential buyers who preorder the Microsoft Surface Duo. Instead of the $1399 Microsoft Surface Duo price, you can get it for $1299 with activation, soothing the blow of having to shop for a phone/dual-screen tablet with last year's flagship processor for this year's flagship prices.


Alternatively, Microsoft is having its own Surface Duo buyer incentive program, offering you a trade-in deal of up to $700 for, say, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, or a top Galaxy S20 line handset, so that you can upgrade from the finest in the industry for the Duo and its two screens plus a hinge.


Any takers? As a reminder, the Surface Duo features two 5.6" displays that become one 8-incher when the device is opened, and is actually still very thin when closed - the only thing that other foldables can't brag with so far.

