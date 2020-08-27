Get a Microsoft Surface Duo deal at Best Buy, and do your own hands-on before launch
With the upcoming Surface Duo, Microsoft is seemingly playing both Android camps - it simultaneously deepened integration with its software and services on the phones of the world's largest maker Samsung, and is prepping to release its own Android handset.
Microsoft Surface Duo deal at Best Buy
To top it all off, Best Buy is now offering a $100 discount to potential buyers who preorder the Microsoft Surface Duo. Instead of the $1399 Microsoft Surface Duo price, you can get it for $1299 with activation, soothing the blow of having to shop for a phone/dual-screen tablet with last year's flagship processor for this year's flagship prices.
Alternatively, Microsoft is having its own Surface Duo buyer incentive program, offering you a trade-in deal of up to $700 for, say, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, or a top Galaxy S20 line handset, so that you can upgrade from the finest in the industry for the Duo and its two screens plus a hinge.
Any takers? As a reminder, the Surface Duo features two 5.6" displays that become one 8-incher when the device is opened, and is actually still very thin when closed - the only thing that other foldables can't brag with so far.