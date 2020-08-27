Get a Microsoft Surface Duo deal at Best Buy, and do your own hands-on before launch









Say what you will about the specs and concept of the Surface Duo, but since it is made by Microsoft, it is bound to generate an abundance of interest, and the company is preempting it by bringing Duo units at Best Buy and AT&T stores for hands-on experiences by potential buyers.





Not all of AT&T and Best Buy's retail locations will get Microsoft Duo units for you to play with, of course, but a lot will, and both sellers will have the wacky device on hand starting August 28.





Microsoft Surface Duo deal at Best Buy





To top it all off, Best Buy is now offering a $100 discount to potential buyers who preorder the Microsoft Surface Duo. Instead of the $1399 Microsoft Surface Duo price, you can get it for $1299 with activation, soothing the blow of having to shop for a phone/dual-screen tablet with last year's flagship processor for this year's flagship prices.





Any takers? As a reminder, the Surface Duo features two 5.6" displays that become one 8-incher when the device is opened, and is actually still very thin when closed - the only thing that other foldables can't brag with so far.