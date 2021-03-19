Surface Duo bringing Switch-like gaming; March security update
Microsoft hinted at a dual-screen game support on the Surface Duo when it was released back in 2019, but like many other features, it took a while for it to arrive. However, the company is finally on the case. The feature works thanks to an update to the Xbox Game Pass Beta app, adding support for dual-screen devices.
With the controls on the bottom, playing games will feel more natural. Moreover, you can use motion controls thanks to the gyro sensor. This feature lets you navigate around spaces within the game by physically moving your device, similar to how 360-degree videos work on YouTube. The third-person shooter game, Gears 5, has dedicated dual-screen controls, which you can try out now.
The update brings the build number from 2021.115.52 to 2021.207.70 and the security patch to March 5, 2021. You can select System Update from your Settings to check if you’ve received it!