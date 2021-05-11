This is by far the best unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo deal we've ever seen
Originally priced at an arguably excessive $1,400 and up, the dual-screen mobile device received a slew of drastic discounts in recent months, but none of those were quite as drastic as the one currently offered by Buydig for a limited time only.
The HBS-FN6 model comes with a bacteria-killing UVnano charging case bundled in, normally setting you back $150 by itself and making this already awesome deal that much awesomer.
Check out the deal here
Powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor rather than an 865 or 888 and featuring a single 11MP camera, the Surface Duo is obviously unable to take on 2021's best phones. But the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max don't come with a grand total of 8.1 inches of screen real estate at a weight of only 250 grams, and they also can't be purchased for as little as 700 bucks unlocked... with self-cleaning earbuds included.
Before pulling the trigger, early foldable adopters should keep in mind that Microsoft is most likely preparing to release a vastly improved second edition of the Surface Duo at some point this year... at a presumably extravagant price of its own.
In other words, this is quite possibly and quite literally a one-of-a-kind deal you will never get a chance to claim again.