This is by far the best unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo deal we've ever seen





Originally priced at an arguably excessive $1,400 and up, the dual-screen mobile device received a slew of drastic discounts in recent months , but none of those were quite as drastic as the one currently offered by Buydig for a limited time only.





You have until May 16 to snap up a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit in a "Glacier" hue at $699 with a standard US warranty included, and believe it or not, the reputable aforementioned retailer will even throw in a nice pair of AirPods -rivaling LG Tone Free true wireless earbuds at no extra charge.





The HBS-FN6 model comes with a bacteria-killing UVnano charging case bundled in, normally setting you back $150 by itself and making this already awesome deal that much awesomer.

















Before pulling the trigger, early foldable adopters should keep in mind that Microsoft is most likely preparing to release a vastly improved second edition of the Surface Duo at some point this year... at a presumably extravagant price of its own.





In other words, this is quite possibly and quite literally a one-of-a-kind deal you will never get a chance to claim again.



