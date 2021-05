This is by far the best unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo deal we've ever seen

Originally priced at an arguably excessive $1,400 and up, the dual-screen mobile device received a slew of drastic discounts in recent months , but none of those were quite as drastic as the one currently offered by Buydig for a limited time only.





You have until May 16 to snap up a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit in a "Glacier" hue at $699 with a standard US warranty included, and believe it or not, the reputable aforementioned retailer will even throw in a nice pair of AirPods -rivaling LG Tone Free true wireless earbuds at no extra charge.





The HBS-FN6 model comes with a bacteria-killing UVnano charging case bundled in, normally setting you back $150 by itself and making this already awesome deal that much awesomer.













Powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor rather than an 865 or 888 and featuring a single 11MP camera, the Surface Duo is obviously unable to take on 2021's best phones . But the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max don't come with a grand total of 8.1 inches of screen real estate at a weight of only 250 grams, and they also can't be purchased for as little as 700 bucks unlocked... with self-cleaning earbuds included.





Before pulling the trigger, early foldable adopters should keep in mind that Microsoft is most likely preparing to release a vastly improved second edition of the Surface Duo at some point this year... at a presumably extravagant price of its own.





In other words, this is quite possibly and quite literally a one-of-a-kind deal you will never get a chance to claim again.





By no means the world's best or most polished foldable smartphone, Microsoft's first-gen Surface Duo may have had a slightly better chance at achieving mainstream popularity last year if it didn't cost a small fortune.