Android Microsoft Deals

This is by far the best unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo deal we've ever seen

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 11, 2021, 3:14 PM
This is by far the best unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo deal we've ever seen
By no means the world's best or most polished foldable smartphone, Microsoft's first-gen Surface Duo may have had a slightly better chance at achieving mainstream popularity last year if it didn't cost a small fortune.

Originally priced at an arguably excessive $1,400 and up, the dual-screen mobile device received a slew of drastic discounts in recent months, but none of those were quite as drastic as the one currently offered by Buydig for a limited time only.

You have until May 16 to snap up a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit in a "Glacier" hue at $699 with a standard US warranty included, and believe it or not, the reputable aforementioned retailer will even throw in a nice pair of AirPods-rivaling LG Tone Free true wireless earbuds at no extra charge.

The HBS-FN6 model comes with a bacteria-killing UVnano charging case bundled in, normally setting you back $150 by itself and making this already awesome deal that much awesomer.

Check out the deal here 



Powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor rather than an 865 or 888 and featuring a single 11MP camera, the Surface Duo is obviously unable to take on 2021's best phones. But the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max don't come with a grand total of 8.1 inches of screen real estate at a weight of only 250 grams, and they also can't be purchased for as little as 700 bucks unlocked... with self-cleaning earbuds included.

Before pulling the trigger, early foldable adopters should keep in mind that Microsoft is most likely preparing to release a vastly improved second edition of the Surface Duo at some point this year... at a presumably extravagant price of its own.

In other words, this is quite possibly and quite literally a one-of-a-kind deal you will never get a chance to claim again.

Microsoft Surface Duo

  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

