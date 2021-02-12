Microsoft's Surface Duo will receive its Android 11 update in 2021

Microsoft has done a great job providing Surface Duo
users with timely updates, but hopefully, that will change soon. Although we're still early into the year, it would have made sense for the Redmond giant to at least let people who bought the unique device know when to expect their Android 11 updates.
Unfortunately, that hasn't happened yet and chances are it won't happen for the next few months. Luckily, some reports regarding the Android 11 for the Surface Duo
have just popped up online, so at least we now have an idea when to expect the update.Dr.Windows
claims he learned that Microsoft plans to start the Surface Duo
Android 11 rollout “this summer.” After being in a briefing with people from Microsoft USA that are part of the team behind the Surface Duo, he's confident that the update will arrive by mid-September.
The fine folks at WindowsCentral
seem to support Dr.Windows' report. Their sources claim that the Surface Duo will receive the highly-anticipated Android 11 update in “mid-year,” which confirms the previous report.
So, while the consensus is the Microsoft's Surface Duo will get its Android 11 update “this summer,” it remains to be seen if summer means June or September.
