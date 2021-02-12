Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Microsoft Software updates

Microsoft's Surface Duo will receive its Android 11 update in 2021

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 12, 2021, 12:47 PM
Microsoft's Surface Duo will receive its Android 11 update in 2021
Microsoft has done a great job providing Surface Duo users with timely updates, but hopefully, that will change soon. Although we're still early into the year, it would have made sense for the Redmond giant to at least let people who bought the unique device know when to expect their Android 11 updates.

Unfortunately, that hasn't happened yet and chances are it won't happen for the next few months. Luckily, some reports regarding the Android 11 for the Surface Duo have just popped up online, so at least we now have an idea when to expect the update.

Dr.Windows claims he learned that Microsoft plans to start the Surface Duo Android 11 rollout “this summer.” After being in a briefing with people from Microsoft USA that are part of the team behind the Surface Duo, he's confident that the update will arrive by mid-September.

The fine folks at WindowsCentral seem to support Dr.Windows' report. Their sources claim that the Surface Duo will receive the highly-anticipated Android 11 update in “mid-year,” which confirms the previous report.

So, while the consensus is the Microsoft's Surface Duo will get its Android 11 update “this summer,” it remains to be seen if summer means June or September.

Related phones

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
30%off $1050 Special BestBuy 32%off $950 Special BestBuy $950 eBay
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra blind camera comparison
Popular stories
The microSD card is dead! What’s next?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G beats S20 & S10 to set new UK pre-order record

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra blind camera comparison
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless