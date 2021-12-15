Android 11, yes, Android 11 starts rolling out to Verizon's defunct LG Wing 5G

Android 11, yes, Android 11 starts rolling out to Verizon's defunct LG Wing 5G0
The September 2020-released Android 11 update has finally kicked off its over-the-air rollout for the October 2020-released LG Wing 5G handset on America's largest mobile network earlier this week, according to Verizon's own support webpage.
To put things into perspective, we should point out that Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, which saw daylight at around the same time as the LG Wing, started receiving this identical upgrade almost a whole year ago.
The quirky dual-screen form factor is probably the main reason why this update took such an excruciatingly long time to be optimized and stabilized, which obviously begs the question of whether or not the LG Wing will ever be promoted to Android 12.
Although the company was pretty clear in its "three year pledge" for "premium smartphones in use" as of April 2021, we're starting to seriously doubt the likes of the Wing and even the Velvet and V60 ThinQ 5G will ever receive Android 13 goodies. Android 12 could definitely still roll out... in a year or so, but there are naturally no guarantees as far as US carriers are concerned.