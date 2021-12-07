LG pulls the final plug on its phones: no more bootloader unlock program

LG pulls the final plug on its phones: no more bootloader unlock program0
What is a bootloader?
To put it in simple terms, the bootloader is what loads your Android phone’s system. Now, usually, a user has no access to said bootloader, as manufacturers lock it to prevent any unwanted results. Despite that, there is always a way to unlock them using various methods.
After December 31, 2021, however, users will no longer be able to request the official LG bootloader tools. Here’s what LG had to say on the matter:
We would like to express our deep gratitude to all developers who visit the LG Mobile Developer site.
After the service ends, all information provided on the LG Mobile Developer website and the bootloader unlock key issuance function cannot be used. Personal information collected to provide services will be destroyed. However, if it is necessary to retain personal information in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the company retains personal information for a fixed period in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
LG Electronics has decided to close the mobile phone business in order to focus more on business areas that can provide new customer experiences and values.
- Service end target: All services provided on the LG Mobile Developer website
- End date: December 31, 2021 24:00 (Korean time, GMT + 9)
We sincerely thank all of you who have used the LG Mobile Developer site during this time, and we ask for your understanding.
It is admittedly a bit sad to see the last spark of LG’s smartphone story die out, but the legacy and fan base it left will stay. Even with the bootloader unlock program gone, LG phone owners still have ways to keep their devices running for as long as the hardware lasts.