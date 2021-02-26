T-Mobile rolls out the first Android 11 update for a US carrier-specific 5G LG phone
LG, for instance, kicked off its Android 11-based UX 10 deployment for the beloved 5G-enabled Velvet beaut around a month ago in South Korea, failing to expand the update to key markets like the US since then. On the bright side, the slightly less popular (or so we assume) but more powerful V60 ThinQ 5G is reportedly leaving Android 10 behind on T-Mobile as we speak.
The early 2020-released Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is one of the very few non-Samsung devices upgraded to Android 11 on the nation's top "Un-carrier" and second-largest wireless service provider overall, and while Magenta has yet to confirm the OTA delivery on the phone's dedicated software support webpage, multiple users have already taken to Reddit and Twitter to share screenshots proving the happy days are finally here.
Tippin the scales at roughly 2.2GB, the OS promotion brings January 2021 security patches to the table, which... is not exactly ideal. But considering everything that LG has on its plate right now, it's pretty miraculous that the company has been able to not only take care of this update for the V60 ThinQ 5G, also collaborating with T-Mobile to make it available relatively quickly for its millions and millions of customers.
By the way, if you're one of those customers and want to purchase a reasonably priced smartphone with excellent specifications, the $699.99 LG V60 ThinQ 5G might be one of the best options out there, with a productivity-enhancing Dual Screen case included, as well as a generous 8GB RAM count, 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear-facing camera system consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and, well, a largely useless 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.