T-Mobile rolls out the first Android 11 update for a US carrier-specific 5G LG phone

Of course, other smartphone manufacturers have been working on their own over-the-air rollouts since the newest OS version went stable back in September 2020 , inexplicably taking a much longer time than the industry-leading chaebol to bring even one or two handsets up to date.

















Tippin the scales at roughly 2.2GB, the OS promotion brings January 2021 security patches to the table, which... is not exactly ideal. But considering everything that LG has on its plate right now , it's pretty miraculous that the company has been able to not only take care of this update for the V60 ThinQ 5G, also collaborating with T-Mobile to make it available relatively quickly for its millions and millions of customers.





By the way, if you're one of those customers and want to purchase a reasonably priced smartphone with excellent specifications, the $699.99 LG V60 ThinQ 5G might be one of the best options out there, with a productivity-enhancing Dual Screen case included, as well as a generous 8GB RAM count, 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear-facing camera system consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and, well, a largely useless 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.





When it comes to Android 11 updates, Samsung has completely hogged the limelight for almost three months now, delivering Google's latest massive collection of software goodies, performance enhancements, and new features (with exclusive One UI 3.0 or 3.1 treats sprinkled on top) to a larger number of high-end and mid-range devices than we could have ever imagined.