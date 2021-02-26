Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
T-Mobile LG Android Software updates 5G

T-Mobile rolls out the first Android 11 update for a US carrier-specific 5G LG phone

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 26, 2021, 10:03 AM
T-Mobile rolls out the first Android 11 update for a US carrier-specific 5G LG phone
When it comes to Android 11 updates, Samsung has completely hogged the limelight for almost three months now, delivering Google's latest massive collection of software goodies, performance enhancements, and new features (with exclusive One UI 3.0 or 3.1 treats sprinkled on top) to a larger number of high-end and mid-range devices than we could have ever imagined.

Of course, other smartphone manufacturers have been working on their own over-the-air rollouts since the newest OS version went stable back in September 2020, inexplicably taking a much longer time than the industry-leading chaebol to bring even one or two handsets up to date.

LG, for instance, kicked off its Android 11-based UX 10 deployment for the beloved 5G-enabled Velvet beaut around a month ago in South Korea, failing to expand the update to key markets like the US since then. On the bright side, the slightly less popular (or so we assume) but more powerful V60 ThinQ 5G is reportedly leaving Android 10 behind on T-Mobile as we speak.


The early 2020-released Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is one of the very few non-Samsung devices upgraded to Android 11 on the nation's top "Un-carrier" and second-largest wireless service provider overall, and while Magenta has yet to confirm the OTA delivery on the phone's dedicated software support webpage, multiple users have already taken to Reddit and Twitter to share screenshots proving the happy days are finally here.

Tippin the scales at roughly 2.2GB, the OS promotion brings January 2021 security patches to the table, which... is not exactly ideal. But considering everything that LG has on its plate right now, it's pretty miraculous that the company has been able to not only take care of this update for the V60 ThinQ 5G, also collaborating with T-Mobile to make it available relatively quickly for its millions and millions of customers.

By the way, if you're one of those customers and want to purchase a reasonably priced smartphone with excellent specifications, the $699.99 LG V60 ThinQ 5G might be one of the best options out there, with a productivity-enhancing Dual Screen case included, as well as a generous 8GB RAM count, 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear-facing camera system consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and, well, a largely useless 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.

Related phones

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$950 Special Verizon $430 Amazon $440 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless