LG Wing 5G officially coming to the US after its launch in South Korea
The main thing that differentiates LG Wing from other smartphones is the unique form factor. Because it comes with two displays, users can switch between Basic Mode and Swivel Mode at any time. In Swivel Mode, the phone's front side rotates clockwise 90 degrees, switching the main display in landscape mode to reveal a 3.9-inch second display that unlocks new functions.
LG Wing boasts a huge 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio (2460 x 1080 pixels resolution) and a smaller 3.9-inch G-OLED display with 1.15:1 aspect ratio (1240 x 1080 pixels resolution).
The world's first smartphone to feature Gimbal Motion Camera
And because it comes with two screens, LG found a way to use the secondary screen even when you're taking pictures. Apparently, LG Wing is the world's first smartphone to feature a Gimbat Motion Camera. The secondary screen is turned into a grip that provides the stability needed to capture smoother images and videos in horizontal mode with one hand.
Apart from that, LG says that the Wing includes other functions specific only to a real gimbal, such as a joystick for controlling the camera angle, a lock to reduce shakes and blurring, as well as a follow mode for crisper videos while shooting on the go.
Speaking of the camera, LG Wing packs a triple-camera setup: 64MP ultra-high-resolution OIS wide, 12MP ultra-wide big pixel, and 13MP wide. There's also a secondary 32-megapixel camera in the front for state-of-the-art selfies. In fact, the front-facing camera can be used simultaneously with one of the rear cameras to record in Swivel Mode. You can then either save your footage in a single file, or in two separate files with the aspect ratio 1:1 or 16:9.
On top of that, the secondary display can be used as a dedicated editing palette while the video or image is displayed on the main screen. Other advanced camera features offered by LG Wing include Timelapse Control, Voice Bokeh, and ASMR Recording.
Despite its unique form factor, LG Wing remains a mid-range phone
As far as the battery goes, LG Wing is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, which might not be enough considering that many times you'll be using both of the phone's displays. Luckily, LG Wing benefits from Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0+ technology, so recharging the battery shouldn't take too long.
Other highlights of the LG Wing includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP54 water- and dust resistance, MIL-STD 810G compliance, and Android 10 operating system.
Although LG confirmed the Wing will hit shelves in South Korea this month (Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky), it failed to reveal the price of the smartphone. Rumor has it that LG Wing will be available for purchase for as low as $915, but we'll update the news once we have a confirmation.