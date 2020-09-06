Dual screened LG Wing 5G is the firm's first Explorer Project device designed to push the envelope
Last week, LG said that its dual-screened phone will indeed be called the LG Wing. Unlike the dual-screened Surface Duo, which turns two side-by-side displays (each 5.6-inches) into an 8.3-inch tablet-sized screen when fully open, the LG Wing has a main screen that weighs in at 6.8-inches. There is speculation that it is the same panel used on the LG Velvet. That would give it a 1080 x 2460 resolution and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9.
Frankly, looking at the LG Wing has us thinking once again about that iconic quote uttered in Jurassic Park by actor Jeff Goldblum while portraying Dr. Ian Malcolm. The line, which we've adjusted to meet our purpose, goes, "LG was so preoccupied with whether or not it could, they didn’t stop to think if it should." Right now, one might look at the LG Wing and get the feeling that the company had a number of 6.8-inch displays leftover from LG Velvet production and decided not to waste them.
But we can't fault LG because as the manufacturer pointed out in its press release on Sunday, the LG Wing is part of a project that looks to push the envelope to see what develops. So no, the LG Wing is not going to be as polished as the Surface Duo. But it might be the first step toward something big that we can't even conceive of at the moment.
