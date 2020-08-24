Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View
LG Android 5G

LG's quirky Wing 5G dual display smartphone is almost here

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 24, 2020, 7:00 AM
LG's quirky Wing 5G dual display smartphone is almost here
LG is riding the 5G train and after introducing a couple of smartphones featuring support for blazing-fast data speeds, it plans to spice up its 5G offering with something less mainstream. The next 5G smartphone coming from LG is codenamed Wing and it will feature two displays instead of just one.

As we explained in our previous report, what will differentiate the LG Wing 5G from other dual display smartphones is the rather unique form factor. The rotating main display is what sets it apart from other dual-screen phones, but it's not really something unheard of.

LG Wing 5G (or whatever will be called) is supposed to be launched on the market in the second half of 2020 and it will probably cost more than $1,000. That price is usually reserved for flagship handsets, although the LG Wing 5G doesn't meet the requirements.

For starters, the smartphone seems to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, at least according to the most recent Geekbench listing (via MySmartPrice). On the bright side, it appears that LG has decided to beef it up by adding no less than 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Previous reports claimed that the main display of the LG Wing 5G will be the same (6.8-inch) as the flagship model, the LG Velvet. As far as the secondary display goes, it might sound bizarre, but the Wing 5G is expected to feature a smaller square-shaped screen.

Although some of LG Wing 5G's hardware might not be on par with many of today's flagships, perhaps the fact that it's a 5G, dual display smartphone might justify the high price. Or maybe LG will change its mind and decide to sell it for a lot less. We'll certainly learn more in just a couple of weeks.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX
Popular stories
Latest leaked images, rumored specs for Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs
Popular stories
iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G ad shows the device in action
Popular stories
Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered Asus Zenfone 7 will be an absolute steal at the rumored price

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless