LG's quirky Wing 5G dual display smartphone is almost here
LG Wing 5G (or whatever will be called) is supposed to be launched on the market in the second half of 2020 and it will probably cost more than $1,000. That price is usually reserved for flagship handsets, although the LG Wing 5G doesn't meet the requirements.
For starters, the smartphone seems to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, at least according to the most recent Geekbench listing (via MySmartPrice). On the bright side, it appears that LG has decided to beef it up by adding no less than 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.
Previous reports claimed that the main display of the LG Wing 5G will be the same (6.8-inch) as the flagship model, the LG Velvet. As far as the secondary display goes, it might sound bizarre, but the Wing 5G is expected to feature a smaller square-shaped screen.
Although some of LG Wing 5G's hardware might not be on par with many of today's flagships, perhaps the fact that it's a 5G, dual display smartphone might justify the high price. Or maybe LG will change its mind and decide to sell it for a lot less. We'll certainly learn more in just a couple of weeks.