A third version of the beautiful LG Velvet is on the way with 5G speeds and a lower price
That 5G-supporting processor is also known as the Dimensity 800, and in case you're wondering, it's not the same MediaTek silicon that was rumored to power the OnePlus Nord 5G back when the mid-end device was still called OnePlus 8 Lite. As such, you shouldn't expect a similar level of raw speed to what the Snapdragon 765 SoC delivers, which means this upcoming LG Velvet version could be cheaper than the "original" 5G model as well.
The MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC is currently found inside China-first phones like the ZTE Axon 11 SE or Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro, which doesn't make us very hopeful that we'll ever see this third member of the LG Velvet lineup officially released in the US.
Interestingly, the 420 dpi density also revealed by Google's Play Console documents strongly suggests that this thing will come with a smaller screen than the 6.8-inch LG Velvet 5G. The display resolution is apparently unchanged, at 2460 x 1080 pixels, and Android 10 is unsurprisingly set to run the software show out the box.