LG unveils a mid-range 5G smartphone with a very competitive price tag





While relatively eye-catching in its own right, with a trendy hole punch design, smoothly curved edges, and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras in tow, the newly unveiled LG Q92 5G is not what we'd call a truly premium-looking handset. Its "military-grade" construction, guaranteed to withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, vibration, and even the occasional drop on a hard surface, appears to be entirely made from plastic, while the screen bezels are large enough to make the new phone overall wider and just slightly shorter than the LG Velvet 5G





The Q92, mind you, sports a smaller 6.67-inch display than its gorgeous 6.8-inch cousin, and something tells us we're not dealing with a high-quality OLED panel either. On the bright side, the two 5G-enabled devices do seem to share the same FHD+ resolution and a very similar 20:9 aspect ratio or so.









Interestingly, the LG Q92 5G also comes with a 32MP selfie cam, which sounds better than the 16MP front-facing shooter on the Velvet, as well as a quad rear-facing imaging system composed of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro snapper. That sounds awfully similar to what the LG Velvet 5G has going for it, mind you, although the company's inexpensive crown jewel actually comes with no ( useless ) macro lens on its back.





Powered by the same Snapdragon 765 processor as so many other affordable 5G smartphones on the market today, the Q92 also features a respectable 4,000mAh battery, 6 gigs of RAM, and 128 gigs of internal storage space at a very competitive price. We're talking the rough equivalent of $420 in South Korea (499,000 won), with no words on impending availability in other regions unfortunately.



