Members-only articles read this month:/
Less Galaxy Z Fold and Flip units in 2025? I’m not surprised
Samsung making fewer Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 phones this year actually makes sense.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
If you are a fan of foldable phones, there is no way you haven't heard of the Galaxy Z series. Samsung has pretty much been leading the charge in this space and now it is about to expand its foldable lineup even more with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Yep, they might have already started mass production, so expect them to drop this summer – same as always.
That means only three million Z Flip 7 units and two million Z Fold 7 units are set to roll off the assembly line. For a company this big, those numbers don't seem all that high. So, why the cutback? What is going on here?
Despite predictions that the foldable market will grow in the next few years, foldable phones are still pretty niche products. In fact, last year, foldables accounted for just 1.5% of the entire smartphone market. That is a small slice of the pie, especially when you consider how much attention foldables get in the tech world.
So, yeah, hearing that Samsung is scaling back production might sound a little concerning at first. But honestly, it is probably a smart move. It is better for Samsung to cut back on units now than to overproduce and end up with unsold stock – something that might have happened with previous releases.
In general, though, foldables are still niche products with hefty price tags – especially the book-style models. It is not like people are upgrading their foldables every year or rushing to drop thousands on a phone that, let's face it, still has reliability issues like visible display creases or hinge problems. It's going to take some time for these devices to shed that reputation.
Now, if prices drop, foldables could become a lot more appealing to the average consumer. Personally, I'm all in on flip-style foldables. They are compact, sleek and give me major nostalgic vibes of phones like the Motorola Razr V3 (the new Razr (2025) looks incredible, by the way). And this brings me to my next point, why I think Samsung is cutting back on its foldable production.
Wonder how my previous babble led to this one? Well, as much as I love the Razr (2025) and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, they just don't work for me since I'm fully in the Apple ecosystem. So, I keep waiting for Apple to join the foldable game. And let's be real, it's been a long wait. And from the looks of things, it is going to be even longer before we see a flip-style iPhone.
The book-style foldable iPhone, though, is rumored to hit as soon as 2027 (though, is that soon enough?). And Apple entering the foldable market could shake things up big time. I'm sure there are tons of iOS users who've been dying to try a foldable but haven't made the jump to Android yet.
And I think Samsung could actually benefit from even skipping a generation and giving itself time to make real progress. Then, when Apple drops its foldable in 2027, Samsung could return with a seriously upgraded foldable to fight back and maintain its lead.
What kind of upgrades do I think would make a real difference? For one, a bigger battery. If Oppo can squeeze a 5600mAh battery into the slim Find N5 and Honor can manage a 5150mAh battery in the Magic V3 – two of the thinnest phones on the market – then Samsung should be able to do it too.
Then, there is the crease. We've seen progress in this area, but there is still work to be done. A less visible crease would go a long way in improving the foldable experience. And why not throw in an S Pen slot? When you open up a foldable, it feels like a mini tablet and having the S Pen would add huge value for those who want to take full advantage of the big screen.
Because, to be honest, when you are looking at a price tag close to $2000, the foldable experience better be worth it. With cameras that are just okay, a narrow display and no S Pen, it is no wonder people are leaning toward options like the Galaxy S25 Ultra instead of jumping into foldables – it just makes more sense.
So, if Samsung really wants to boost sales and performance, it might indeed be time to slow down and focus on bringing bigger, more meaningful upgrades to its foldable lineup.
But here is the twist: despite everything seemingly being on track, there is something that caught my eye. This year, Samsung is reportedly cutting back on production by 40%.
That means only three million Z Flip 7 units and two million Z Fold 7 units are set to roll off the assembly line. For a company this big, those numbers don't seem all that high. So, why the cutback? What is going on here?
Are foldable phones still not quite pulling in the masses?
Despite predictions that the foldable market will grow in the next few years, foldable phones are still pretty niche products. In fact, last year, foldables accounted for just 1.5% of the entire smartphone market. That is a small slice of the pie, especially when you consider how much attention foldables get in the tech world.
Foldable phones market is expected to grow.
So, yeah, hearing that Samsung is scaling back production might sound a little concerning at first. But honestly, it is probably a smart move. It is better for Samsung to cut back on units now than to overproduce and end up with unsold stock – something that might have happened with previous releases.
After all, Samsung still leads the pack with its Galaxy Z series. But competition is getting tougher as more brands enter the foldable game. I mean, just look at Oppo's latest Find N5! It's sleek, powerful and a solid competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Samsung is still holding the top spot, but other brands are starting to catch up and make some serious moves.
In general, though, foldables are still niche products with hefty price tags – especially the book-style models. It is not like people are upgrading their foldables every year or rushing to drop thousands on a phone that, let's face it, still has reliability issues like visible display creases or hinge problems. It's going to take some time for these devices to shed that reputation.
Now, if prices drop, foldables could become a lot more appealing to the average consumer. Personally, I'm all in on flip-style foldables. They are compact, sleek and give me major nostalgic vibes of phones like the Motorola Razr V3 (the new Razr (2025) looks incredible, by the way). And this brings me to my next point, why I think Samsung is cutting back on its foldable production.
Apple to enter the game soon?
Concept image of a foldable iPhone. | Image credit – Apple Insider
Wonder how my previous babble led to this one? Well, as much as I love the Razr (2025) and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, they just don't work for me since I'm fully in the Apple ecosystem. So, I keep waiting for Apple to join the foldable game. And let's be real, it's been a long wait. And from the looks of things, it is going to be even longer before we see a flip-style iPhone.
Recommended Stories
So, before that happens, Samsung has some time to slow down, reassess and come back stronger. Let's be honest, the jump from the fifth to sixth generation Galaxy Z Fold wasn't exactly groundbreaking and it seems like the seventh generation might be more of the same with only minor upgrades. That could be part of the reason behind the lower production numbers – less need to ramp up units if there isn't a major leap in features.
And I think Samsung could actually benefit from even skipping a generation and giving itself time to make real progress. Then, when Apple drops its foldable in 2027, Samsung could return with a seriously upgraded foldable to fight back and maintain its lead.
What kind of upgrades do I think would make a real difference? For one, a bigger battery. If Oppo can squeeze a 5600mAh battery into the slim Find N5 and Honor can manage a 5150mAh battery in the Magic V3 – two of the thinnest phones on the market – then Samsung should be able to do it too.
Then, there is the crease. We've seen progress in this area, but there is still work to be done. A less visible crease would go a long way in improving the foldable experience. And why not throw in an S Pen slot? When you open up a foldable, it feels like a mini tablet and having the S Pen would add huge value for those who want to take full advantage of the big screen.
Better cameras are a must, too. And while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to be pretty thin, let's see if Samsung can make it even thinner. There are definitely more features to consider and I'd love to hear your thoughts – what would make you want to buy one?
Because, to be honest, when you are looking at a price tag close to $2000, the foldable experience better be worth it. With cameras that are just okay, a narrow display and no S Pen, it is no wonder people are leaning toward options like the Galaxy S25 Ultra instead of jumping into foldables – it just makes more sense.
So, if Samsung really wants to boost sales and performance, it might indeed be time to slow down and focus on bringing bigger, more meaningful upgrades to its foldable lineup.
Things that are NOT allowed: