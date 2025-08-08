You can now chat with a PhD-level AI that knows when to think harder for you

Yes, it’s helpful for general info. Only with doctor confirmation. No, I won’t rely on AI for that. Haven’t thought about it.

Another big shift? GPT-5 is now OpenAI's default reasoning model. Before, you had to manually select "Think Longer" to tap into advanced reasoning, meaning a lot of free users never knew it existed. Now it's just built in.

You can use GPT-5 to build websites or even create apps, or tap into its writing capabilities to help with everyday tasks like emails and editing.





There are only three flavors of GPT-5: the standard model, GPT-5 Mini (for when you hit your limit) and GPT-5 Pro (exclusive to the $200/month Pro plan). Plus users get "significantly" more usage than free accounts, while Pro users can go unlimited.The update also brings some nice extras to ChatGPT: