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Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is once again a super hot deal at 31% off

Lenovo's new featured sale is simply too good to ignore.

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Polina Kovalakova
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A person engaging with the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro's Circle to Search functionality.
Lenovo's surprise sale brings the Idea Tab Pro to a much lower price. | Image by Lenovo

If you're after a capable Android tablet for daily tasks, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is the one to choose. Sure, this model doesn't bear the Samsung or Apple logo, but it's a surprisingly well-rounded option. Plus, it's currently on sale. 

Instead of coughing up $419.99 for this model, you can now grab it for $289.99. That's a generous 31% discount you definitely don't want to miss. 

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: 31% off at Lenovo
$289 99
$419 99
$130 off (31%)
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a capable Android tablet that delivers excellent performance for its price. With a Dimensity 8300 chip, a Lenovo Tab Plus in the box, and a beautiful display, it's ideal for everyday use and learning. Plus, it's currently on sale for 31% off at the official store.
Buy at Lenovo
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The Idea Tab Pro packs everything you might expect to see in a mid-range device. It sports a decent 12.7-inch screen with a sharp 3K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. 

Under the hood, the device features a Dimensity 8300 chipset. Although the SoC isn't a powerhouse, it handles everyday tasks with ease. The device is also equipped with some AI capabilities, including Circle to Search. 

The Idea Tab Pro packs a 10,200mAh battery, which supposedly lasts all day. When it runs out of juice, you're getting fast charging at 45W. 

In addition, this model features Android 14 out of the box. On the bright side, you get two years of Android updates, plus security patches until 2029. 

By the way, Prime Day 2026 is just around the corner, starting June 23. Over four days, Amazon and other retailers are expected to launch epic tech deals. If you're looking for a more premium model, waiting may pay off. 

But if you're after a capable mid-range Android device that handles all the basics, this featured deal at Lenovo makes the Idea Tab Pro simply too good to ignore. At the end of the day, the model may not even go on sale during the Prime Day event, so why not just grab this 31% discount right away?
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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