Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is once again a super hot deal at 31% off
Lenovo's new featured sale is simply too good to ignore.
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Lenovo's surprise sale brings the Idea Tab Pro to a much lower price. | Image by Lenovo
If you're after a capable Android tablet for daily tasks, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is the one to choose. Sure, this model doesn't bear the Samsung or Apple logo, but it's a surprisingly well-rounded option. Plus, it's currently on sale.
Instead of coughing up $419.99 for this model, you can now grab it for $289.99. That's a generous 31% discount you definitely don't want to miss.
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The Idea Tab Pro packs everything you might expect to see in a mid-range device. It sports a decent 12.7-inch screen with a sharp 3K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the device features a Dimensity 8300 chipset. Although the SoC isn't a powerhouse, it handles everyday tasks with ease. The device is also equipped with some AI capabilities, including Circle to Search.
The Idea Tab Pro packs a 10,200mAh battery, which supposedly lasts all day. When it runs out of juice, you're getting fast charging at 45W.
In addition, this model features Android 14 out of the box. On the bright side, you get two years of Android updates, plus security patches until 2029.
By the way, Prime Day 2026 is just around the corner, starting June 23. Over four days, Amazon and other retailers are expected to launch epic tech deals. If you're looking for a more premium model, waiting may pay off.
But if you're after a capable mid-range Android device that handles all the basics, this featured deal at Lenovo makes the Idea Tab Pro simply too good to ignore. At the end of the day, the model may not even go on sale during the Prime Day event, so why not just grab this 31% discount right away?
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