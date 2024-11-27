Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Lenovo Tab Plus
If you have even a tiny bit of experience scouring the web for the best deals on the most popular mobile products during the always enticing and busy holiday shopping season, Amazon's absolute domination of the Black Friday spotlight this year probably doesn't come as a surprise.

But Best Buy has (deservedly) made a few headlines of its own over the last couple of weeks with rival-eclipsing offers on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Lenovo Tab M9, and OnePlus 12, and I've just discovered another such outstanding promotion you might want to know about.

Lenovo Tab Plus

Premium Entertainment Tablet with Android 14, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color
$100 off (34%)
$189 99
$289 99
Buy at BestBuy

Released just a couple of months ago at a starting price of $304.99, the (upper) mid-range Lenovo Tab Plus is now on sale for as little as $189.99. That's actually down from a $289.99 list price at Best Buy, and it obviously represents a new record high discount for this surprisingly premium entertainment tablet with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM.

The exact same model is currently reduced by 55 bucks from the aforementioned regular price of $304.99 with a folio case bundled in at Amazon, which initially looked like a more than decent Black Friday 2024 deal too, but now pales in comparison with what Best Buy is offering.

Of course, if the (solo) Lenovo Tab Plus happens to go out of stock at $189.99, you might as well spend $60 more and get a handy protective accessory included. That's because this seemed like a solid value proposition even at $305 thanks primarily to a state-of-the-art eight-speaker JBL sound system and a large 11.5-inch LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

You see, the aforementioned "premium entertainment tablet" label is very clearly and objectively justified, not to mention that you can watch your favorite content and listen to your tunes in top-notch quality for no less than 12 hours on a single charge.

The Lenovo Tab Plus even comes with a built-in kickstand to make your mobile entertainment experience as comfortable and as effortless as possible, so you're unquestionably looking at one of the best Black Friday tablet deals available right now... from either Best Buy or Amazon (or any other major US retailer).
