Get ready to have your mind blown by Best Buy's outstanding Lenovo Tab M9 Black Friday deal!

Are you still looking for the best Black Friday tablet deal a major US retailer can offer this year? If your number one priority ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas is to spend as little money as possible on "non-essential" items, that might be the Lenovo Tab M9 at Best Buy right now.
Normally priced at a more than reasonable $139.99 in an undeniably humble 32GB storage configuration, the Android-powered 9-inch mid-ranger is currently available for a measly $79.99. That's a ridiculously low price in this day and age, which is why I believe there's almost no chance of seeing Best Buy, Amazon, or Lenovo itself go even lower than that anytime soon... or ever.
Amazon, by the way, sells the same device with the same amount of internal storage space but also a handy folio case included at a slightly higher price after a Black Friday Week discount of 50 bucks from $149.99. That means that you can choose from two different but similarly compelling pre-holiday promotions at the time of this writing for the same unimpressive but respectable product.
That 32 gigs of digital hoarding room is paired with an equally mediocre 3GB RAM count, mind you, but remarkably enough, the Lenovo Tab M9 is made from premium metal, rocking a distinctive and undoubtedly stylish dual-tone design to stand out from many of the best Android tablets out there, which are obviously much costlier than 80 bucks as well.
With a MediaTek Helio G80 processor under its hood, the ultra-affordable Lenovo slate can't exactly be described as a screamer or a powerhouse, but those Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers and that HD touchscreen should prove loud, crisp, and sharp enough to deliver a decent audio and video playing experience on the go.
On top of everything, Lenovo promises to treat the Tab M9 to three years of security updates, which is not always a guarantee for the brand's budget-friendly devices. Of course, the three years have started when the tablet made its commercial debut in 2023, but that still gives you a more than generous software support window for such an incredibly cheap product.
