The surprisingly powerful Lenovo Tab Plus mid-ranger is a remarkable Black Friday bargain

Unveiled just five months ago and commercially released stateside around three months later at a reasonable price of $305 and up, the 11.5-inch Lenovo Tab Plus is incredibly hard to turn down by cash-strapped mobile entertainment fanatics at its Black Friday 2024 discount.
With no less than eight massive JBL speakers on deck and an LCD screen that's just as sharp and smooth as it is large, this bad boy is impressively marked down by 55 bucks from that aforementioned list price on Amazon in a 128GB storage variant with a handy folio case also included.
By no means the absolute best Android tablet money can buy this holiday season, the Lenovo Tab Plus (2024) is arguably affordable enough now to take on the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, Tab S9 FE, and even the high-end Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus in terms of bang for your buck.
That's primarily due to the immense 26W stereo power of that pretty much unrivaled (regardless of price bracket) sound system and the 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities of that 11.5-inch panel, which can join forces to deliver one of the most immersive possible movie watching and music listening experiences on the go right now.
What's perhaps even more surprising about the budget-friendly new Lenovo Tab Plus is that the rest of its specs are also quite respectable... at the very least, including a reasonably snappy octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, unexpectedly generous 8GB RAM count, hefty 8,600mAh battery said to last an average of 12 hours in "normal" usage between charges, and last but certainly not least, blazing fast 45W charging technology.
While long-term software support is not usually a big strength or key selling point for a low-cost Lenovo tablet, the company is promising that this particular slate will receive timely promotions to both Android 15 and Android 16 after debuting with Android 14 pre-installed, as well as security patches through January 2028, thus possibly sealing the deal for many undecided buyers this "Black Friday season."
