The surprisingly powerful Lenovo Tab Plus mid-ranger is a remarkable Black Friday bargain





With no less than eight massive JBL speakers on deck and an LCD screen that's just as sharp and smooth as it is large, this bad boy is impressively marked down by 55 bucks from that aforementioned list price on Amazon in a 128GB storage variant with a handy folio case also included.

Lenovo Tab Plus Premium Entertainment Tablet with Android 14, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color, Folio Case Included $55 off (18%) Buy at Amazon









That's primarily due to the immense 26W stereo power of that pretty much unrivaled (regardless of price bracket) sound system and the 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities of that 11.5-inch panel, which can join forces to deliver one of the most immersive possible movie watching and music listening experiences on the go right now.





What's perhaps even more surprising about the budget-friendly new Lenovo Tab Plus is that the rest of its specs are also quite respectable... at the very least, including a reasonably snappy octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, unexpectedly generous 8GB RAM count, hefty 8,600mAh battery said to last an average of 12 hours in "normal" usage between charges, and last but certainly not least, blazing fast 45W charging technology.



