The large Lenovo Tab P12 is still on sale at its lowest price and even comes with a stylus and keyboard

Lenovo Tab P12 + stylus + keyboard: Save $112 at Lenovo!

The Lenovo Tab P12 is on sale for $112 off its price on Lenovo.com, and even ships with a keyboard and a stylus. The slate offers decent performance. It also packs a 12.7-inch LCD display with 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution and four JBL speakers, making it perfect for entertaining on the cheap. Act fast and save on one while you still can!