The large Lenovo Tab P12 is still on sale at its lowest price and even comes with a stylus and keyboard

The sad truth is that getting a new tablet is usually bittersweet. Yes, you feel excited about your flashy new device. But at the same time, you've emptied your bank account, and you'll have to spend even more if you want to get a keyboard and a stylus for your new slate.

So, it would have been great to snag a decent tablet bundled with a stylus and keyboard at a heavily discounted price. Well, we are guessing that you are in Lady Luck's good grace, as you can take advantage of exactly such a deal right now!

Lenovo Tab P12 + stylus + keyboard: Save $112 at Lenovo!

The Lenovo Tab P12 is on sale for $112 off its price on Lenovo.com, and even ships with a keyboard and a stylus. The slate offers decent performance. It also packs a 12.7-inch LCD display with 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution and four JBL speakers, making it perfect for entertaining on the cheap. Act fast and save on one while you still can!
$112 off (28%)
$287 99
$399 99
Buy at Lenovo


Lenovo is still selling its Tab P12 tablet, which comes bundled with Tab Pen Plus and a keyboard, at a stunning $112 discount. And if you subtract $112 out of the bundle's usual cost of $399.99, you'll see you can now score a pretty decent slate with all bells and whistles for just $287.99 through this offer. Lenovo's current discount also brings the price of the bundle to its lowest ever at the official store, making this deal even more enticing.

Being on the budget side, the Lenovo Tab P12 can't really compare with top dogs such as the Galaxy Tab S9. However, its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, has enough power for day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. The slate can also run light games and even comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card. But it's also worth noting that you may experience stutters when switching between apps.

On the flip side, the Lenovo Tab P12 boasts a 12.7-inch LCD display with 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution and four JBL speakers, making it great for entertainment on the cheap.

Yep, the Lenovo Tab P12 sounds pretty awesome for an affordable tablet. So, don't waste time and get your new Lenovo slate now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

