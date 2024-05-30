The large Lenovo Tab P12 is still on sale at its lowest price and even comes with a stylus and keyboard
The sad truth is that getting a new tablet is usually bittersweet. Yes, you feel excited about your flashy new device. But at the same time, you've emptied your bank account, and you'll have to spend even more if you want to get a keyboard and a stylus for your new slate.
So, it would have been great to snag a decent tablet bundled with a stylus and keyboard at a heavily discounted price. Well, we are guessing that you are in Lady Luck's good grace, as you can take advantage of exactly such a deal right now!
Lenovo is still selling its Tab P12 tablet, which comes bundled with Tab Pen Plus and a keyboard, at a stunning $112 discount. And if you subtract $112 out of the bundle's usual cost of $399.99, you'll see you can now score a pretty decent slate with all bells and whistles for just $287.99 through this offer. Lenovo's current discount also brings the price of the bundle to its lowest ever at the official store, making this deal even more enticing.
On the flip side, the Lenovo Tab P12 boasts a 12.7-inch LCD display with 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution and four JBL speakers, making it great for entertainment on the cheap.
Yep, the Lenovo Tab P12 sounds pretty awesome for an affordable tablet. So, don't waste time and get your new Lenovo slate now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Being on the budget side, the Lenovo Tab P12 can't really compare with top dogs such as the Galaxy Tab S9. However, its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, has enough power for day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. The slate can also run light games and even comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card. But it's also worth noting that you may experience stutters when switching between apps.
Yep, the Lenovo Tab P12 sounds pretty awesome for an affordable tablet. So, don't waste time and get your new Lenovo slate now while the offer is still up for grabs!
