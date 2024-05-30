Woot's bonkers deal on the top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is still live but not for long
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we recently reported, the Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale on Amazon and can be yours at a pretty awesome discount. But if you want the absolute best Samsung has to offer in the headphones department, you'll get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the tech giant's top-of-the-line earbuds, through this deal.
Woot's awesome offer on these flagship earphones is still available, so it's not too late to score a pair for just $119.99, which is $110 off the usual price of $229.99. This unmissable offer comes with a timer, with only a few days left on the clock. Therefore, it's highly advisable to act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal now before it expires.
Being among the best earbuds on the market, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver exceptional sound with deep bass. Of course, they come with top-tier ANC, which will allow you to enjoy your favorite songs without pesky distractions.
They are also good for the gym. Boasting an IPX7 water-resistance rating, they can withstand water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes.
As proper high-end earbuds, these bad boys also have good battery life. You should be able to get up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC turned on, and up to 18 hours when you add the case. Without ANC, you should be able to enjoy up to 8 hours of playback, which increases to up to 29 hours with the case.
With their awesome sound, great ANC, and nice battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are worth every penny. Furthermore, they are a real steal at their current price at Woot. So, don't waste time and snag a pair now!
