Woot's bonkers deal on the top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is still live but not for long

As we recently reported, the Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale on Amazon and can be yours at a pretty awesome discount. But if you want the absolute best Samsung has to offer in the headphones department, you'll get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the tech giant's top-of-the-line earbuds, through this deal.

Woot's awesome offer on these flagship earphones is still available, so it's not too late to score a pair for just $119.99, which is $110 off the usual price of $229.99. This unmissable offer comes with a timer, with only a few days left on the clock. Therefore, it's highly advisable to act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal now before it expires.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save $110 at Woot!

Get the top-tier Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Woot and save $110. The earbuds have amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life. They are a real bargain at their current price. Act fast and snag a pair today!
$110 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save $85 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can grab a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on Amazon. The retailer is selling them for $85 off their price.
$85 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon


Being among the best earbuds on the market, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver exceptional sound with deep bass. Of course, they come with top-tier ANC, which will allow you to enjoy your favorite songs without pesky distractions.

They are also good for the gym. Boasting an IPX7 water-resistance rating, they can withstand water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes.

As proper high-end earbuds, these bad boys also have good battery life. You should be able to get up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC turned on, and up to 18 hours when you add the case. Without ANC, you should be able to enjoy up to 8 hours of playback, which increases to up to 29 hours with the case.

With their awesome sound, great ANC, and nice battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are worth every penny. Furthermore, they are a real steal at their current price at Woot. So, don't waste time and snag a pair now!
