The Galaxy Tab A9+ sells at its lowest price on Amazon, offering entertainment and performance on the cheap
Lenovo may be selling its big Tab P12 tablet with a stylus and a keyboard at a gorgeous discount, but if you want a Galaxy Tab instead, that also doesn't break the bank, Amazon has something in store for you.
At the moment, the retailer is selling Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB of storage at a lovely $60 discount, slashing 22% off the device's price. This deal is even better than the $50 discount the slate enjoyed a few weeks ago. And while the markdown doesn't seem significant, it's actually good, as it lets you get this bad boy for slightly above the $200 mark. Furthermore, it brings the tablet's price to its lowest point on Amazon.
Boasting a mid-range Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers good performance for daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. It can handle light games without issues and run demanding titles like Genshin Impact, albeit not at their highest graphical settings. Moreover, it comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you'll be able to expand its storage space if the built-in storage becomes insufficient.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a real bang for your buck with its good performance and display. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes the slate even more irresistible, especially if you want a decent tablet that doesn't break the bank. Just be sure to act quickly and get one through this deal now, as you never know when Amazon will decide to return this handsome fella to its usual price.
In addition to its reasonable performance, the slate is great for entertainment on the cheap, boasting an 11.0-inch LCD display with a 1920x 1200p resolution, 16:10 ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. It also sports four stereo speakers, which can get quite loud.
