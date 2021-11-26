One of Lenovo's newest mid-range tablets is already on sale at great Black Friday discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





No, we're afraid we still don't have anything for hardcore Apple fans desperate to get a decent iPad discount before Christmas, with Android-loving bargain hunters instead treated to two very cool Lenovo Tab P11 Plus promotions.





If that name doesn't ring a bell, you might be pleased to find out this is one of the company's newest budget-friendly iPad Air alternatives , with a large and beautiful 11-inch 2K IPS display in tow and a reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor under the hood.





If you hurry, you can either get a 64GB storage variant in exchange for a measly $183.99 or a 128 gig model at $16 more. Both come with a respectable but not exactly impressive 4 gigs of RAM on deck too, as well as up to an outstanding 15 hours of battery life between charges, a grand total of four speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, a 13MP rear-facing camera, and an 8MP front-facing shooter.





If you can't see the two aforementioned prices, that's probably because the hot new Lenovo Tab P11 Plus deals are only valid with an eCoupon code applied at checkout. After entering the magic "EXTRA20TABS" combination, you should see 28 and 29 percent discounts reflected for the 64 and 128GB configurations respectively, making this thing quite possibly the best Black Friday Lenovo tablet offer up for grabs right now.