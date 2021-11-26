Notification Center

One of Lenovo's newest mid-range tablets is already on sale at great Black Friday discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of Lenovo's newest mid-range tablets is already on sale at great Black Friday discounts
As if you didn't already have a long enough list of great Black Friday 2021 tablet deals to choose from after adding the ultra-affordable Lenovo 10e Chromebook, exceptionally versatile Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3, and powerful Microsoft Surface Pro X on there in the last 24 hours alone, another pair of awesome holiday offers has just popped up on our radar.

No, we're afraid we still don't have anything for hardcore Apple fans desperate to get a decent iPad discount before Christmas, with Android-loving bargain hunters instead treated to two very cool Lenovo Tab P11 Plus promotions.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Slate Grey

$76 off (29%)
$183 99
$259 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Slate Grey

$80 off (29%)
$199 99
$279 99
Buy at Lenovo

If that name doesn't ring a bell, you might be pleased to find out this is one of the company's newest budget-friendly iPad Air alternatives, with a large and beautiful 11-inch 2K IPS display in tow and a reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor under the hood.

If you hurry, you can either get a 64GB storage variant in exchange for a measly $183.99 or a 128 gig model at $16 more. Both come with a respectable but not exactly impressive 4 gigs of RAM on deck too, as well as up to an outstanding 15 hours of battery life between charges, a grand total of four speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, a 13MP rear-facing camera, and an 8MP front-facing shooter.

If you can't see the two aforementioned prices, that's probably because the hot new Lenovo Tab P11 Plus deals are only valid with an eCoupon code applied at checkout. After entering the magic "EXTRA20TABS" combination, you should see 28 and 29 percent discounts reflected for the 64 and 128GB configurations respectively, making this thing quite possibly the best Black Friday Lenovo tablet offer up for grabs right now.

