The Lenovo 10e Chromebook is the ultimate Black Friday tablet bargain at $99 and up

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo 10e Chromebook deal
While it's definitely hard to find a decent alternative for Amazon's popular Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus slates at a comparable price this holiday season, said task is made considerably easier by one of the best Black Friday 2021 deals on a Lenovo tablet available right now.

For an undoubtedly limited time only, the company's 10e Chromebook is on sale starting at a measly $99 after a huge $235 (or 70 percent) discount from a $334 list price. Of course, one could argue that this misleadingly branded "Chromebook", which is essentially a mid-end Chrome OS tablet, was never worth north of $300 or even $200.

Lenovo 10e Chromebook

Chrome OS Tablet, 32GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Iron Grey

$234 off (70%)
$99 99
$334
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet Keyboard Folio Case

US English, Full QWERTY Keyboard, Optimized for Chrome OS, Black

$40 off (57%)
$29 99
$69 99
Buy at Lenovo

Be that as it may, the quality/price ratio at $99 and up is pretty much unbeatable, even when you consider the aforementioned 2021-released Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus. The main advantage the Lenovo 10e undeniably holds over Amazon's 10.1-inch bestsellers is Google Play support, not to mention an optional keyboard folio case currently setting you back just $29.99 after a massive 57 percent markdown of its own from a $69.99 MSRP.

The 10e Chromebook... Tablet also packs an extra gig of RAM compared to the "regular" Fire HD 10 available this Black Friday at a lower price of $75 and up while undercutting the Plus model by 5 bucks.

Most of the other specs and features are naturally nothing to write home about, including a modest MediaTek 8183 processor, 32 gigs of eMMC storage, a 2MP front-facing camera, 5MP "world-facing" shooter, and the same exact Full HD screen resolution as the Fire HD 10 (2021) duo. But the promise of up to 16.5 hours (!!!) of battery life on a single charge should completely seal the deal and make this quite possibly the best Black Friday 2021 tablet offer available on a super-tight budget at the time of this writing.

