The Lenovo 10e Chromebook is the ultimate Black Friday tablet bargain at $99 and up

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





For an undoubtedly limited time only, the company's 10e Chromebook is on sale starting at a measly $99 after a huge $235 (or 70 percent) discount from a $334 list price. Of course, one could argue that this misleadingly branded "Chromebook", which is essentially a mid-end Chrome OS tablet, was never worth north of $300 or even $200.





Be that as it may, the quality/price ratio at $99 and up is pretty much unbeatable, even when you consider the aforementioned 2021-released Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus. The main advantage the Lenovo 10e undeniably holds over Amazon's 10.1-inch bestsellers is Google Play support, not to mention an optional keyboard folio case currently setting you back just $29.99 after a massive 57 percent markdown of its own from a $69.99 MSRP.





The 10e Chromebook... Tablet also packs an extra gig of RAM compared to the "regular" Fire HD 10 available this Black Friday at a lower price of $75 and up while undercutting the Plus model by 5 bucks.





Most of the other specs and features are naturally nothing to write home about, including a modest MediaTek 8183 processor, 32 gigs of eMMC storage, a 2MP front-facing camera, 5MP "world-facing" shooter, and the same exact Full HD screen resolution as the Fire HD 10 (2021) duo. But the promise of up to 16.5 hours (!!!) of battery life on a single charge should completely seal the deal and make this quite possibly the best Black Friday 2021 tablet offer available on a super-tight budget at the time of this writing.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up