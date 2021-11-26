The Lenovo 10e Chromebook is the ultimate Black Friday tablet bargain at $99 and up

The Lenovo 10e Chromebook is the ultimate Black Friday tablet bargain at $99 and up0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For an undoubtedly limited time only, the company's 10e Chromebook is on sale starting at a measly $99 after a huge $235 (or 70 percent) discount from a $334 list price. Of course, one could argue that this misleadingly branded "Chromebook", which is essentially a mid-end Chrome OS tablet, was never worth north of $300 or even $200.
Most of the other specs and features are naturally nothing to write home about, including a modest MediaTek 8183 processor, 32 gigs of eMMC storage, a 2MP front-facing camera, 5MP "world-facing" shooter, and the same exact Full HD screen resolution as the Fire HD 10 (2021) duo. But the promise of up to 16.5 hours (!!!) of battery life on a single charge should completely seal the deal and make this quite possibly the best Black Friday 2021 tablet offer available on a super-tight budget at the time of this writing.