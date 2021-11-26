This detachable Asus tablet is almost ridiculously affordable with a keyboard and stylus included

This detachable Asus tablet is almost ridiculously affordable with a keyboard and stylus included0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released almost six months ago as the company's best attempt yet to steal Lenovo's thunder in a then-thriving tablet market, the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is unsurprisingly cheaper than ever before right now.
Specifically, you can pay a whopping $110 less than the usual price of $369.99 for this aptly named Chrome OS-powered slate alongside a detachable keyboard, stand cover, and "garaged" USI stylus.
For one thing, you get a fairly generous (by sub-$300 standards, at least) 10.5 inches of screen real estate, as well as a respectable resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Tipping the scales at just 1.12 pounds and rocking a razor-thin 7.9mm profile, the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is also made entirely from premium aluminum while somehow packing a battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 12 hours on a single charge.
Overall, this is undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday tablet promotions available at the time of this writing, undercutting, for instance, Apple's solo 10.2-inch iPad (2021) in an entry-level configuration by a cool 70 bucks.