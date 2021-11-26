This detachable Asus tablet is almost ridiculously affordable with a keyboard and stylus included

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







Specifically, you can pay a whopping $110 less than the usual price of $369.99 for this aptly named Chrome OS-powered slate alongside a detachable keyboard, stand cover, and "garaged" USI stylus.





That's a lot of cool stuff for very little money, and although you're obviously not looking at an iPad Pro killer here, the CM3 device has a few undeniable strengths of its own even when you don't consider the protective, productivity-enhancing, and creativity-encouraging accessories included as standard.





For one thing, you get a fairly generous (by sub-$300 standards, at least) 10.5 inches of screen real estate, as well as a respectable resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Tipping the scales at just 1.12 pounds and rocking a razor-thin 7.9mm profile, the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is also made entirely from premium aluminum while somehow packing a battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 12 hours on a single charge.





Speaking of charging, the ultra-affordable Chrome OS tablet comes with a blazing fast 45W power brick included in its retail box, which is also pretty great for that deeply discounted price. The same goes for the good old fashioned headphone jack and modern USB Type-C port in tow here, while the MediaTek 8183 processor, 4GB RAM count, and 64 gigs of internal storage space could have probably been better... at $100 or so more.





Overall, this is undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday tablet promotions available at the time of this writing, undercutting, for instance, Apple's solo 10.2-inch iPad (2021) in an entry-level configuration by a cool 70 bucks.

