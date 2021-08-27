Lenovo has three new Android tablets you can buy in the US... at cool launch discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Incredibly enough (although not entirely shocking), the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, Yoga Tab 11, and Yoga Tab 13 are all available at reduced prices right off the bat, at least for a limited time. Without further ado, here's what each new Android tablet has going for it... on paper:

A stunning 11-incher at a fraction of the iPad mini's price





As the name suggests, the Tab P11 Plus squeezes nicely between the Tab P11 and P11 Pro on Lenovo's food chain, considerably undercutting both the 2020 iPad (10.2) and 2019 iPad mini while sporting a large and beautiful 11-inch display with a 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels).





Powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor rather than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 or 730 chipsets, the decidedly mid-end slate promises to deliver a "superior" video streaming experience, and while we don't expect everyone to agree with that statement, it's hard to complain about the $259.99 starting price you can currently bring down to as little as $233.99.









That's for an entry-level configuration pairing a 4GB RAM count with 64GB storage, but for an undoubtedly limited time only, you can get a 6/128GB variant for a measly $237.59 after a massive $72.40 reduction from a $309.99 MSRP.





Both models, as well as the 4/128GB one curiously fetching $251.99 right now, also come with a quad Dolby Atmos speaker system and excellent battery life for a device measuring 7.5mm in thickness, all of which makes the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus seem like one of the best tablets to buy in 2021 on a tight budget.

Pretty much the same device but with a built-in kickstand





If you have a little extra money to spare, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is... still cheaper than the latest iPad and iPad mini generations (at their list prices), starting at $319.99 with a familiar 2K 11-inch screen, Helio G90T SoC, four speakers, and 7,700mAh battery in tow.





There are a few subtle differences between the Yoga Tab 11 and non-Yoga Tab P11 Plus, as the former comes in a single 4GB RAM version while also downgrading the latter's 13MP rear camera to an 8 megapixel count, as well as one big and obvious distinction.









True to its Yoga legacy, this bad boy can be used at all sorts of different angles, featuring a handy stainless steel kickstand that boosts the tablet's versatility... a little. Meanwhile, Lenovo's second-gen Precision Pen can take your creativity to the next level if you're willing to pay just 12 bucks more than the Yoga Tab 11's base price right now.

Lenovo's best attempt yet at rivaling the iPad Pro lineup





With a recommended price of $679.99 that you can currently mark down to $611.99, the Yoga Tab 13 goes a little against Lenovo's aforementioned principles. But that's still a lot less than what Apple normally charges for its latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros while also beating the regular prices of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses.





That being said, it's definitely worth pointing out that this high-end tablet uses the Snapdragon 870 processor, which is not technically the most advanced Qualcomm silicon available today, while packing a solid 8 gigs of RAM and a pretty much unremarkable 128 gigs of storage space.





Marketed as a gaming flagship, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 naturally sports the same built-in kickstand as its little brother, as well as a jumbo-sized 13-inch screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1350 pixels, and perhaps most impressively, a very rare micro-HDMI port.









That gives you a kind of freedom that not even the iPad Pro (2021) duo is capable of, allowing you, for instance, to seamlessly transform your tablet into a sharp secondary display for your laptop.





Compared to Lenovo's more affordable Android 11 slates, the Yoga Tab 13 can also be charged faster (at up to 30W speeds) while supporting a few cool AR tricks as well thanks to an additional Time of Flight rear camera.

Lenovo has a simple but seemingly very effective release strategy when it comes to both Motorola-branded smartphones and own-brand tablets, avoiding to go directly up against the overpriced flagships of the competition and focusing instead largely on flooding the mid-range segments of the two crowded markets with many different affordable options.