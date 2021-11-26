Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Black Friday - Galaxy Watch4 from $145!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Black Friday - Galaxy Watch4 from $145!

 View
Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday deals on tech before they are gone!
Deals Black Friday

Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro X powerhouse on sale at an unbeatable discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro X powerhouse on sale at an unbeatable discount
For the most part, our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 sales taking place right now includes deals and discounts that you can claim at other major US retailers or device manufacturers as well.

But then you've got this solitary Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE promotion, for instance, and a Surface Pro X price cut that not even Microsoft can match at the moment.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum, Wi-Fi Only

$120 off (13%)
$779 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

For those unfamiliar with it, this particular 2-in-1 detachable tablet computer comes packing a unique processor developed by Microsoft itself in cooperation with Qualcomm. The 7nm-based SQ1 SoC contains four Kryo 495 CPU cores clocked at a whopping 3 GHz and four settling for 1.8 GHz speeds, as well as a powerful Adreno 685 GPU.

In short, you're looking at an absolute beast here (at least by conventional tablet standards) that's also capable of keeping the lights on for up to an impressive 15 hours between charges. Normally priced at $899.99, the 128GB storage configuration currently sold for just $779.99 by Best Buy comes with a speedy solid-state drive and a generous 8 gigs of RAM on deck too.

Unfortunately, one of the Surface Pro X's key original selling points is actually not present on this variant that saw daylight less than two months ago, so we're afraid you'll have to settle for Wi-Fi support only instead of "always connected" functionality powered by 4G LTE.

At under $800, the 13-inch Windows 11 giant is over $300 cheaper than an entry-level Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) model at its list price. 

Of course, it's unfair to compare the two products for a number of different reasons, but if you'd like to own a razor-thin and decidedly stylish productivity machine with a "virtually edge-to-edge" screen, a pair of handy USB-C ports, a set of super-high-quality 2W stereo speakers, a 10MP rear-facing camera with 4K video recording capabilities, and a 5MP front shooter supporting Full HD video recording, the Surface Pro X is definitely the right option.

As one of the best Microsoft Surface Black Friday offers this holiday season, you may not have a lot of time to pull the trigger before the $120 discount expires, so it's clearly wise to, well, act accordingly.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

You will probably not find a better deal than this on the absolutely excellent Galaxy S21 Ultra
by Anam Hamid,  0
You will probably not find a better deal than this on the absolutely excellent Galaxy S21 Ultra
OnePlus Black Friday 2021 Deals: big discounts everywhere
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
OnePlus Black Friday 2021 Deals: big discounts everywhere
Apple's VR headset may not require an iPhone connection, after all
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Apple's VR headset may not require an iPhone connection, after all
Best tablet deals on Black Friday 2021
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Best tablet deals on Black Friday 2021
Samsung announced the Galaxy A03: better camera and a large battery
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung announced the Galaxy A03: better camera and a large battery
The well-rounded OnePlus Nord N200 5G is begging to be bought at $99
by Anam Hamid,  0
The well-rounded OnePlus Nord N200 5G is begging to be bought at $99
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless