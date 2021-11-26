Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro X powerhouse on sale at an unbeatable discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But then you've got this solitary Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE promotion , for instance, and a Surface Pro X price cut that not even Microsoft can match at the moment.





For those unfamiliar with it, this particular 2-in-1 detachable tablet computer comes packing a unique processor developed by Microsoft itself in cooperation with Qualcomm. The 7nm-based SQ1 SoC contains four Kryo 495 CPU cores clocked at a whopping 3 GHz and four settling for 1.8 GHz speeds, as well as a powerful Adreno 685 GPU.





In short, you're looking at an absolute beast here (at least by conventional tablet standards) that's also capable of keeping the lights on for up to an impressive 15 hours between charges. Normally priced at $899.99, the 128GB storage configuration currently sold for just $779.99 by Best Buy comes with a speedy solid-state drive and a generous 8 gigs of RAM on deck too.





Unfortunately, one of the Surface Pro X's key original selling points is actually not present on this variant that saw daylight less than two months ago , so we're afraid you'll have to settle for Wi-Fi support only instead of "always connected" functionality powered by 4G LTE.





At under $800, the 13-inch Windows 11 giant is over $300 cheaper than an entry-level Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) model at its list price.





Of course, it's unfair to compare the two products for a number of different reasons, but if you'd like to own a razor-thin and decidedly stylish productivity machine with a "virtually edge -to-edge" screen, a pair of handy USB-C ports, a set of super-high-quality 2W stereo speakers, a 10MP rear-facing camera with 4K video recording capabilities, and a 5MP front shooter supporting Full HD video recording, the Surface Pro X is definitely the right option.





As one of the best Microsoft Surface Black Friday offers this holiday season, you may not have a lot of time to pull the trigger before the $120 discount expires, so it's clearly wise to, well, act accordingly.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up