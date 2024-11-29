This new Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 a holiday steal

still





But now you should definitely consider purchasing the mid-range Lenovo Tab M9 with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM if you have less than $100 to spend on a new Android tablet before Christmas. This particular variant of the MediaTek Helio G80-powered 9-incher normally costs $149.99, but a killer new Black Friday doorbuster offer on Lenovo's official US website slashes that list price all the way down to $89.99.

Lenovo Tab M9 Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color $60 off (40%) $89 99 $149 99 Buy at Lenovo





You probably don't have a lot of time to... bust the company's digital doors before this reasonably good-looking and decently feature-packed device inevitably goes out of stock. Of course, your 90 bucks will not be enough to get you anything else apart from the slate itself, which is where Amazon comes in, charging $70 more for a special bundle that also includes a handy stylus and a perhaps even handier 128GB SD card.





If you'd rather minimize your spending than maximize the value and versatility of your purchase, the tablet's entry-level configuration with a modest 32GB storage and 3 gigs of RAM still costs $79.99 over at Best Buy.





Across the board, this is... not a bad product, with a decent HD screen in tow, that aforementioned MediaTek processor delivering a reasonable amount of raw power (for a not-very-demanding user, at least), a 5,100mAh battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 13 hours of video playback between charges, and a nice dual stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology.



