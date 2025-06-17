Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
At $126 off, the Lenovo Tab Plus is a no-brainer for everyday entertainment

Solid sound, decent performance, good-looking display—now $126 off at the official store!

Deals
Lenovo Tab Plus on a white table against a green background.
Why spend over $800 on a high-end tablet when the Lenovo Tab Plus gives you everything you need for daily use? It packs a solid sound system, a good-looking display, and pretty good performance, and it's normally priced at just $349.99 in its 8/256GB variant. But now, you can grab it for $126 less!

Lenovo Tab Plus, 8/256GB: Save $126

$223 99
$349 99
$126 off (36%)
The official Lenovo Store is giving you a pretty amazing Tab Plus sale you just can't ignore. The device goes for $126 off right now, offering stunning sound and a pretty decent everyday performance at a way more affordable price. Act fast and save big while you can.
Buy at Lenovo

All you have to do is head to the Lenovo Store while this amazing promo is live. Wondering just how awesome the current price drop is? Let's just say discounts in April and May didn't even come close!

Sure, the Tab Plus doesn't sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip or any other high-class processor, but in our time with it, we found its MediaTek Helio G99 perfectly good for everyday use and light multitasking. On top of that, the 11.5-inch 2K display is quite decent for the price range, offering sharp visuals and a relatively smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

But there's more! Lenovo has integrated an adjustable 175-degree kickstand to make your video streaming time basically nirvana for binge-watchers. As you can see, this is a pretty well-rounded device for everyday use.

And when you consider the jaw-dropping eight-speaker system optimized by Dolby Atmos, things get all the more exciting. By the way, the similarly priced Apple A16 can only envy this audio output, and neither does the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).

As far as security and OS updates go, this bad boy gets Android 16 as a final OS version, while security updates will continue until 2028. In other words, this affordable slate will remain future-proof for some time.

All of that will currently cost you just $223.99 at the official Lenovo Store. At that price, the Lenovo Tab Plus is an absolute must-have for users seeking a budget tablet with booming speakers and a pretty solid overall experience. Hurry up and take advantage of this splendid deal before it's too late. And if you're still on the fence, check out our Lenovo Tab Plus review for the full scoop.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
