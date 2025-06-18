Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
This Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 bargain makes high-end Android gaming more affordable

Now's the time to upgrade your mobile gaming experience without paying full price.

Blue hands made of interconnected web-like lines holding a Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 tablet.
Looking for the perfect gaming tablet? The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 might be just what you need. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, this Android tablet crushes any app you throw at it. Plus, while its standard $549.99 asking price may put off some users, the model is currently $100 off at Lenovo.

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is $100 off

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
Now's your chance to make your mobile Android gaming experience more affordable. The official Lenovo Store has launched another stunning $100 discount on this high-end gaming companion, making it an excellent pick for just about any gaming fanatic.
Buy at Lenovo

Mind you, this is a rare promo we haven't seen in about a month. Not only that, but the sale is exclusively available at the Lenovo Store right now, making it even sweeter. So, if you want to enhance your mobile gaming experience without paying full price, now's the time to act.

The Lenovo tablet packs some pretty solid specs, too. For instance, you get UFS 4.0 storage, Ray Tracing support, and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. Also, the slate boasts an advanced cooling system, ensuring it remains responsive and cool during gaming marathons.

The 8.8-inch display is another standout feature. This buddy features PureSight screen technology and a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing optimized color accuracy and sharp visuals. And then, there's the 165Hz refresh rate to make movie watching and games incredibly smooth.

All of that can now be yours for just $449.99—the same price as the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. That one, mind you, has a significantly less impressive Exynos 1580 chip and a 90Hz 10.9-inch display, which makes it less ideal for mobile gaming.

Sure, the 8.8-inch display may not be everyone's cup of tea. But let's be honest: there aren't many alternatives that offer the same visual experience and gaming potential. So, if you're after a high-quality mobile gaming companion that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 might just be the one for you. Get yours at the official store and save $100.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
