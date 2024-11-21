Google's dockless 2024 Pixel Tablet is amazingly discounted this Black Friday week
Released in the summer of 2023, the first-of-a-kind Pixel Tablet was somewhat surprisingly left without a true sequel in 2024, although Google did make the rather odd decision of selling the Android-based slate without its main differentiating factor starting this summer.
If you prefer this dockless model and/or want to keep your holiday spending to a minimum, Amazon is now charging a whopping $120 less than usual with 128GB internal storage space and an even heftier $140 under a list price of $499 in a 256 gig variant.
Because the entry-level configuration normally costs a reasonable $399, that $120 discount firmly puts the 11-inch Tensor G2-powered mid-ranger in the budget tablet category right now alongside the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE or the (first-gen) OnePlus Pad.
It's also pretty obvious that these unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $120 and $140 price cuts qualify for a top spot on our list of the best Black Friday tablet deals available today. That's despite the fact that our Pixel Tablet review last year was not very complimentary, finding a worrying number of software bugs, deeming the overall performance of that aforementioned Tensor G2 chip as sluggish, and the audio quality as unremarkable... at best.
But with the somewhat gimmicky speaker dock out of the equation and at new record low prices, the bang for buck is finally where it should have been from the start, boosted among others by a large and decently sharp IPS LCD screen, solid battery life, premium build quality, and perhaps most importantly, amazing long-term software support.
One key thing you unfortunately also need to consider before opting for the 2024 Pixel Tablet without dock (or the identical 2023 edition with dock) this Black Friday... season is that Google is expected to soon pull the plug on in-house tablets (again?), which sounds bad but is unlikely to impact the aforementioned software support of this deeply discounted device in any way, shape, or form.
