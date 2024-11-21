Google's dockless 2024 Pixel Tablet is amazingly discounted this Black Friday week





If you prefer this dockless model and/or want to keep your holiday spending to a minimum, Amazon is now charging a whopping $120 less than usual with 128GB internal storage space and an even heftier $140 under a list price of $499 in a 256 gig variant.

Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included $120 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included $140 off (28%) Buy at Amazon









It's also pretty obvious that these unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $120 and $140 price cuts qualify for a top spot on our list of the best Black Friday tablet deals available today. That's despite the fact that our Pixel Tablet review last year was not very complimentary, finding a worrying number of software bugs, deeming the overall performance of that aforementioned Tensor G2 chip as sluggish, and the audio quality as unremarkable... at best.





But with the somewhat gimmicky speaker dock out of the equation and at new record low prices, the bang for buck is finally where it should have been from the start, boosted among others by a large and decently sharp IPS LCD screen, solid battery life, premium build quality, and perhaps most importantly, amazing long-term software support.



