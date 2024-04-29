The supercheap Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) sells for less than $100 at Amazon once more
Need a new tablet for daily family entertainment but don’t want to spend over $100? Sometimes, that would mean putting up with an unknown brand whose products may be of questionable quality. But today isn’t such a day, for Amazon’s crazy-good deal on the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with Folio Case is back in action. In other words, you can once again get this ultra-cheap tablet for less than $100.
That’s one of the best-ever deals we’ve seen for the budget tablet. But it usually expires extremely fast. In fact, each time we’ve encountered the generous 33% markdown, it’s remained live for no more than a few days. Also, you won’t find this tempting deal at Best Buy, Walmart, or the official store.
While it’s not as large as the company’s latest affordable Tab M11 (currently enjoying its first-ever more substantial discount), the Tab M9 (2023) is ideal for the whole family. It has an ultra-compact design with a display measuring 9 inches. The tablet also supports Google Kids Space, so parents can rest assured their children can enjoy age-appropriate content.
Once again, we’d like to point out that this amazing discount isn’t unique, for it’s gone live before. But when it did so, it almost always disappeared within days. There’s no indication this time will be any different. So, if you’re looking for a quality Android tablet under $100, now’s the time to act on Amazon’s awesome deal and get the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) at a bargain price.
But even if you’re not a parent, this affordable tablet may become your best video-streaming buddy. It has dual stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos that can bring you closer to your beloved TV characters. As for its performance, this fella features a MediaTek processor under the hood, which is good for basic tasks but certainly doesn’t provide the needed horsepower for gaming and multitasking.
