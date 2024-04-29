The supercheap Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) sells for less than $100 at Amazon once more

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Need a new tablet for daily family entertainment but don’t want to spend over $100? Sometimes, that would mean putting up with an unknown brand whose products may be of questionable quality. But today isn’t such a day, for Amazon’s crazy-good deal on the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with Folio Case is back in action. In other words, you can once again get this ultra-cheap tablet for less than $100. 

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with Folio Case is 33% off

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is now available with its Folio Case at 33% off on Amazon. This media consumption device features a compact 9-inch HD display, 32GB expandable storage, and a 5,100mAh battery. Under the hood, the tablet has a MediaTek Helio processor, which makes it suitable for everyday tasks. Get yours now for less than $100!
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


That’s one of the best-ever deals we’ve seen for the budget tablet. But it usually expires extremely fast. In fact, each time we’ve encountered the generous 33% markdown, it’s remained live for no more than a few days. Also, you won’t find this tempting deal at Best Buy, Walmart, or the official store.

While it’s not as large as the company’s latest affordable Tab M11 (currently enjoying its first-ever more substantial discount), the Tab M9 (2023) is ideal for the whole family. It has an ultra-compact design with a display measuring 9 inches. The tablet also supports Google Kids Space, so parents can rest assured their children can enjoy age-appropriate content.

But even if you’re not a parent, this affordable tablet may become your best video-streaming buddy. It has dual stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos that can bring you closer to your beloved TV characters. As for its performance, this fella features a MediaTek processor under the hood, which is good for basic tasks but certainly doesn’t provide the needed horsepower for gaming and multitasking.

Once again, we’d like to point out that this amazing discount isn’t unique, for it’s gone live before. But when it did so, it almost always disappeared within days. There’s no indication this time will be any different. So, if you’re looking for a quality Android tablet under $100, now’s the time to act on Amazon’s awesome deal and get the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) at a bargain price.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

