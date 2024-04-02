Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) receives another exciting discount on Amazon

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon throws another deal on the budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M9 (2023)
Do you want a tablet for daily entertainment, without the extra bells and whistles? The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) may be just what you need at its current price. The tablet received Amazon’s favor during the Spring Sale event of last month, but it’s again available at lower prices. Right now, you can get one at 30% off, which saves you $40.

The entry-level device was a bit cheaper during the Spring Sale event, but its current price isn’t much different than what we saw a few weeks ago. So, if you need a budget tablet at an extra affordable price, grab this one right away.

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with Folio Case is 30% off

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is now available with its Folio Case at a more attractive price on Amazon. The slate is good for day-to-day tasks with its 9-inch HD display, 32GB expandable storage, and plenty of battery life with its 5,100mAh battery. It now retails at 30% off, allowing you to save $40 on your purchase. Take advantage while you can.
$45 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


With a starting price point of just under $150, the Lenovo tablet clearly isn’t cut out for greatness. Some corners had to be cut to achieve this budget-friendly price. With that in mind, the slate is suitable for email checking, web browsing, and video streaming. What more could you need from such an affordable device?

The Tab M9 (2023) that now comes with its Folio Case covers all the basics with its comfortably small 9-inch HD screen, plenty of battery life, and expandable storage capacity. On the speakers’ side, you have dual stereo speakers enhanced for Dolby Atmos, which is always a cool thing to have.

Performance-wise, the device doesn’t land on par with some of the best budget tablets on the market. Nevertheless, the octa-core MediaTek processor handles day-to-day tasks without too many hiccups.

Some perks Lenovo added here include a headphone jack for those who still use wired headphones. You also get facial recognition to help keep important information safe. Finally, the 2023-released device will receive another two years of security patches for your peace of mind.

Although not the best tablet you can buy, the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is still a good option for day-to-day entertainment. Plus, it’s undoubtedly much more attractive at 30% off. If you agree, pick Amazon’s offer with the Folio Case included and enjoy your savings.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless