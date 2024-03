Amazon's 2024 Big Spring Sale dates are official

What discounts to expect







Can non-Prime members participate?

Fortunately, the upcoming event won’t be restricted to Prime members only. All customers can participate in the shopping spree and splurge on many spring essentials. Tech deals won’t be exclusive to Prime members, either. In other words, anyone can find



Prime membership comes with numerous perks besides exclusive access to deals during events like this one. Anyone can sign up for a 30-day free trial, at the end of which users get automatically charged for the membership period. Pricing goes at $14.99/mo or $139 per year.

If you wish to spare yourself the trouble of finding the best discounts on the tech items you love the most, PhoneArena is here. We'll carefully follow the event as it unfolds, regularly updating our Spring Sale headphone deals and other articles with top offers. Stay tuned to find the perfect tech at the best prices.

We’re gearing up for this year’s Amazon Big Spring Sale . The merchant finally announced dates for its upcoming Prime Day-like shopping event. According to the official Amazon announcement, the event is happening this month, starting March 20 and continuing through March 25, 2024.The big sale event kicks off Wednesday at 12:01 (PT). Not unlike Black Friday, the savings spree will include discounts on a wide range of products sold by Amazon, including but not limited to fitness products, yardwork essentials, and tech.For the time being, the e-commerce giant hasn’t shared any brands that will appear during the six-day shopping frenzy besides Amazon itself. Then again, judging from previous events, there should be Spring Sale phone deals on some of the hottest Android smartphones.Since this is Amazon’s Spring Sale, it’s sensible that the merchant will throw deals on seasonal essentials. Hopefully, that’ll include hot Spring Sale Bluetooth speaker offers to make your next garden party memorable.