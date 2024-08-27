Limited-time promo knocks this Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) bundle under the $110 mark on Amazon
Looking for a super affordable tablet for daily entertainment? While plenty of budget tablets can do the trick, one particular option has received a generous limited-time discount at Amazon, making it more attractive. We're talking about the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023), which arrives alongside a Folio Case. The bundle usually retails for about $150, but it's now discounted by $40.
Right off the bat, we should note that this isn't the best price cut we've ever caught at Amazon. For one thing, the device has been 33% off on several occasions this year. Nevertheless, the e-commerce giant hasn't felt that generous with this Lenovo slate since Prime Day, making the 27% markdown attractive. The cherry on top is that you won't find it at Best Buy or Walmart.
For instance, you can watch movies on it for up to 13 hours per a single charge, thanks to the 5,1000mAh battery. The slate is a great on-the-go companion, too. It features a 9-inch HD display, making it the perfect streaming device for long flights. And with the dual Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, your viewing experience should be even better.
Is the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) your next iPad (2021) replacement? Absolutely not. But can it keep you entertained for hours on end and, more importantly, is it affordable? Very much so. Get yours on Amazon with a Folio Case and save $40 with this limited-time promo.
Given that this bad boy with 32GB of storage costs less than $150 when not on sale, it's clearly not as good as the best Android tablets. But if you don't mind the entry-level performance and basic specs, you can be pretty happy with the value for money it brings.
You shouldn't really expect much on the performance side of things, but the tablet should handle basic tasks with no trouble. Then again, it goes without saying that you should probably refrain from testing its limits with demanding apps, though.
