Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Limited-time promo knocks this Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) bundle under the $110 mark on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Limited-time promo knocks this Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) bundle under the $110 mark on Amazon
Looking for a super affordable tablet for daily entertainment? While plenty of budget tablets can do the trick, one particular option has received a generous limited-time discount at Amazon, making it more attractive. We're talking about the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023), which arrives alongside a Folio Case. The bundle usually retails for about $150, but it's now discounted by $40.

Get the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for 27% off at Amazon

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with Folio Case and 32GB of storage dropped under $110 for the first time since Prime Day. The discount is currently live at Amazon, and you can't find the 32GB configuration with an included case at lower prices on Best Buy or Walmart. Act soon; this is a limited-time deal.
$40 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should note that this isn't the best price cut we've ever caught at Amazon. For one thing, the device has been 33% off on several occasions this year. Nevertheless, the e-commerce giant hasn't felt that generous with this Lenovo slate since Prime Day, making the 27% markdown attractive. The cherry on top is that you won't find it at Best Buy or Walmart.

Given that this bad boy with 32GB of storage costs less than $150 when not on sale, it's clearly not as good as the best Android tablets. But if you don't mind the entry-level performance and basic specs, you can be pretty happy with the value for money it brings.

For instance, you can watch movies on it for up to 13 hours per a single charge, thanks to the 5,1000mAh battery. The slate is a great on-the-go companion, too. It features a 9-inch HD display, making it the perfect streaming device for long flights. And with the dual Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, your viewing experience should be even better.

You shouldn't really expect much on the performance side of things, but the tablet should handle basic tasks with no trouble. Then again, it goes without saying that you should probably refrain from testing its limits with demanding apps, though.

Is the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) your next iPad (2021) replacement? Absolutely not. But can it keep you entertained for hours on end and, more importantly, is it affordable? Very much so. Get yours on Amazon with a Folio Case and save $40 with this limited-time promo.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
41 stories
27 Aug, 2024
Limited-time promo knocks this Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) bundle under the $110 mark on Amazon
20 Aug, 2024
Snatch this affordable Lenovo Tab M11 bundle at its best price on Amazon
12 Aug, 2024
Lenovo's latest budget Tab K11 with LTE is now 21% off at the official store
09 Aug, 2024
Doorbuster deal makes the 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 with a stylus ideal for the whole family
08 Aug, 2024
Best Buy makes the mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 a bargain for the ages with sweet new discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Latest News

Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
Uber faces a heavy $324 million fine amidst data protection concerns
Uber faces a heavy $324 million fine amidst data protection concerns
The fantastic Pixel 8 Pro returns to its second-best price on Amazon
The fantastic Pixel 8 Pro returns to its second-best price on Amazon
The OnePlus Nord N30 is available at lower prices at both Amazon and OnePlus; save while you can
The OnePlus Nord N30 is available at lower prices at both Amazon and OnePlus; save while you can
Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage
Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage
Apple CFO Luca Maestri to step down in 2025, succeeded by Kevan Parekh
Apple CFO Luca Maestri to step down in 2025, succeeded by Kevan Parekh
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless