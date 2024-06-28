Make binge-watching extra fun with the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) and save $51

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Are you looking for a cheap tablet strictly for entertainment purposes? There are plenty of options to consider, but one of the best value-for-money budget tablets you can now get is the Lenovo Tab M9. This affordable device is once again available at its second-best price! Go ahead and get yours at the official Lenovo store to save $51 (or 34%).

Save $51 on the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023)

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is now available at its second-best price. This isn't the first time we've seen the $51 price cut, but it's been some time since we last came across a discount on this tablet. It's an entry-level option for practically anyone at that price. The tablet is future-proof and will receive software updates until 2026.
$51 off (34%)
$98 99
$149 99
Buy at Lenovo

Right off the bat, we'd like to mention that this isn't the first time prices for this puppy have dropped to $98.99. It was available at the same $51 discount over a month ago. Even so, the offer sounds pretty decent, and it's actually the second-best one we've ever seen for this Android tablet. What makes it even better is that you won't find the same offer at stores like Amazon.

With a starting price of $149.99, this bad boy is obviously no match for options like the Galaxy Tab S9 or its siblings. However, it's no slouch at keeping you entertained, which is exactly what most budget tablets offer anyway.

The Tab M9 features a compact 9-inch screen and a dual-tone, lightweight, and slim design. For video streaming, Lenovo added dual speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos to ensure immersive and enjoyable audio while watching your favorite movies.

By the way, if you find the 64GB built-in storage space insufficient for your TV series and films, you can always use a microSD card! That's right, this ultra-cheap option has a dedicated slot for storage expansion.

What about its performance? Well, while it's not suitable for demanding tasks, the slate's octa-core processor shouldn't have a problem with simple everyday tasks. Finally, on the battery front, you have a 5,100 mAh battery, which sounds reasonable, given the slate's compact screen.

Is this the right tablet to get? If you don't mind the entry-level performance and the not-so-impressive spec list, go for it. It gives you plenty of value for your investment at this current asking price. And if not, consider waiting until Prime Day 2024 for tablet deals that'll let you get a more capable option at bargain prices.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

