The budget 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 gets another tempting price cut at Best Buy

Amazon's incredible Lenovo Tab M11 bundle deal, launched for Prime Day 2024, is no longer available. But Best Buy returns its juicy promo on the 128GB slate, knocking it under $140 for another time. That means you get to save $60 on the budget tablet, which is a real bargain.
While this isn't the first time we've seen the Best Buy offer, it's worth noting that we haven't seen the promo for several weeks. To top this off, neither Amazon nor Walmart offer the same discount on the Lenovo tablet. In other words, if you're looking for a cheap entertainment device, Best Buy's deal should definitely be on your radar.
$199.99 is also the regular price for the double-storage Lenovo Tab M11 with no stylus. As you can probably guess, at such a low MSRP, this bad boy can't exactly compare to the big guys, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. It probably can't even measure up to the 10.2-inch iPad (2021).
It also sports a sturdy design and a lightweight, slim form factor, making it a good choice for on-the-go use as well. As for performance, you get an octa-core MediaTek processor that should handle everyday tasks without lag or stutter.
For its sub-$140 price, this bad boy also gives you up to 10 hours of use per charge with its 7,040mAh battery. As you can see, that's not half bad for something that arrives at such affordable prices. Grab yours at Best Buy and enjoy your savings!
Something to keep in mind: Best Buy only sells the tablet, i.e., no accessories are included. If you demand the companion stylus alongside your affordable slate, consider Amazon as your retailer of choice. Over here, you can get the 64GB model with the Lenovo Tab Pen for 21% off its usual price, which lands the ~$200 bundle under $160.
But if you don't care much about raw horsepower and simply want to enjoy your favorite videos on a good-looking, compact screen, the Lenovo option won't let you down. The device features an 11-inch screen with FHD resolution and quad Dolby Atmos-optimized speakers for an immersive streaming experience.
