The budget 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 gets another tempting price cut at Best Buy

By
Best Buy's generous 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 promo returns once again
Amazon's incredible Lenovo Tab M11 bundle deal, launched for Prime Day 2024, is no longer available. But Best Buy returns its juicy promo on the 128GB slate, knocking it under $140 for another time. That means you get to save $60 on the budget tablet, which is a real bargain.

128GB Lenovo Tab M11: Save $60 at Best Buy

You can once again score a bargain on the Lenovo Tab M11. The model with 128GB of storage now enjoys one of its lowest prices after a tempting $60 price cut at Best Buy. At that price, it's a major bargain, so don't miss out!
$60 off (30%)
$139 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

64GB Lenovo Tab M11 plus Lenovo Tab Pen

The Lenovo Tab M11 with Lenovo Tab Pen is another great choice for undemanding users, particularly those who like to sketch or take notes on their tablets. The 64GB storage version of the Lenovo tablet enjoys a 21% markdown at Amazon. Get your bundle and save now.
$43 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

While this isn't the first time we've seen the Best Buy offer, it's worth noting that we haven't seen the promo for several weeks. To top this off, neither Amazon nor Walmart offer the same discount on the Lenovo tablet. In other words, if you're looking for a cheap entertainment device, Best Buy's deal should definitely be on your radar.

Something to keep in mind: Best Buy only sells the tablet, i.e., no accessories are included. If you demand the companion stylus alongside your affordable slate, consider Amazon as your retailer of choice. Over here, you can get the 64GB model with the Lenovo Tab Pen for 21% off its usual price, which lands the ~$200 bundle under $160.

$199.99 is also the regular price for the double-storage Lenovo Tab M11 with no stylus. As you can probably guess, at such a low MSRP, this bad boy can't exactly compare to the big guys, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. It probably can't even measure up to the 10.2-inch iPad (2021).

But if you don't care much about raw horsepower and simply want to enjoy your favorite videos on a good-looking, compact screen, the Lenovo option won't let you down. The device features an 11-inch screen with FHD resolution and quad Dolby Atmos-optimized speakers for an immersive streaming experience.

It also sports a sturdy design and a lightweight, slim form factor, making it a good choice for on-the-go use as well. As for performance, you get an octa-core MediaTek processor that should handle everyday tasks without lag or stutter.

For its sub-$140 price, this bad boy also gives you up to 10 hours of use per charge with its 7,040mAh battery. As you can see, that's not half bad for something that arrives at such affordable prices. Grab yours at Best Buy and enjoy your savings!
