The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again

Wondering which is the hottest budget tablet with 4G connectivity? Why, of course, it's the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE. This affordable fella usually costs only $249.99, but you can save 21% on one at the Lenovo Store right now. That makes it an absolute no-brainer for many users.While this isn't the first time we've seen the sale, it's been roughly two months since the Lenovo Store last launched a discount on thetablet. In other words, this is a somewhat rare sale you wouldn't want to miss, especially if you're seeking an affordable Galaxy Tab S9 FE alternative with 4G connectivity.Boasting an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, this puppy is excellent for casual daily entertainment. The slate also packs four speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive and enjoyable streaming experience. However, this bad boy doesn't have very high brightness levels. That's actually common for, so it shouldn't be a major drawback for most users.Under the hood, this budget-friendly buddy features a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. Although a low-end chip, it offers a decent day-to-day experience. Of course, if you want more horsepower, we'd suggest extending your budget and getting the Galaxy Tab S9 FE or another option.But if you simply need an entertainment companion instead of a robust multitasking slate, the Tab K11 should make you plenty happy. It has a decent screen, admirable performance for the asking price, and a 10-hour battery life. On top of that, this fella runs on Android 13 and gets Android 15 as a final OS update, plus security patches until 2028.Does it sound good enough to you? If so, we'd suggest acting fast and snatching that 21% markdown at the official store while it's still here. And don't forget to order by December 21st if you wish the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE to arrive on time for your holiday festivities.