Lenovo's business-friendly Motorola ThinkPhone is now cheaper than ever before





The Motorola ThinkPhone (or the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola ) is one of the few such products you can buy in the US, and if you hurry, you can make your purchase at a lower than ever price of $449.99. That's down from $699.99, which is how much Lenovo normally charges for this highly unconventional handset.

Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $250 off (36%) $449 99 $699 99 Buy at Lenovo









Built to withstand the challenges of the most difficult work environments out there, the 6.6-inch ThinkPhone is pretty thin and light for a rugged device, rocking an aramid fiber body guaranteed to survive dust, dirt, sand, and water immersion while also shining in the mobile security department.





Dubbed the "best phone for cyber security"... by its manufacturers, the Motorola ThinkPhone promises to keep all your sensitive data under lock and key with the help of Lenovo's ThinkShield toolset for mobile devices. That already makes two big selling points and strengths over pretty much all of the best Android phones out there, many of which are of course considerably costlier than this bad boy.





As you can imagine, the ThinkPhone is not quite as powerful as the likes of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S23 Ultra , packing an outdated (but still excellent) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, as well as 8GB RAM paired with 256 gigs of internal storage space, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery with blazing fast 68W charging support.





Your 450 bucks will even buy you a 68W TurboPower charger, but remember, that massively reduced price is only good on Lenovo's official US e-store for a presumably limited time before Black Friday

Despite the highly lauded diversity of the Android landscape and how theoretically easy it is to find a phone suited to everyone's own needs and personal preferences, there aren't a lot of mobile devices on the market today designed with business users in mind.